NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its 2023 study on the best and worst cities for basketball fans. The results didn’t fare too well for New Mexico, with Las Cruces ranking No. 200 and Albuquerque ranking No. 243 out of 296 cities.

The study analyzed cities based not only on the performance of basketball teams but also on the cities’ level of attendance and audience engagement. Factors considered in the study were stadium accessibility, affordability of ticket costs, team revenues, traditions, and more – making up a total of 21 key metrics for comparison.

According to WalletHub, Los Angeles, California, is the best city for basketball fans in 2023, and New Britain, Connecticut, is the worst. When ranked by city size, Albuquerque ranked No. 50 out of 61 for large cities, and Las Cruces ranked No. 48 out of 73 for midsize cities.

Top Ten Cities for Basketball Fans