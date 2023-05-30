NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s best and worst places to raise a family. The study compared over 180 cities around the United States, with Albuquerque landing in spot No. 126 and Las Cruces landing in spot No. 150.

According to WalletHub, the cities were compared using 45 key metrics. A few of the factors in consideration were the quality of local schools and healthcare systems, the opportunities for fun and recreation, and the playgrounds per capita.

Best Places to Raise a Family

Fremont, CA

Overland Park, KS

Irvine, CA

Plano, TX

South Burlington, VT

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Gilbert, AZ

San Francisco, CA

Worst Places to Raise a Family

Wilmington, DE

Hialeah, FL

Baltimore, MD

Shreveport, LA

San Bernardino, CA

Newark, NJ

Birmingham, AL

Detroit, MI

Memphis, TN

Cleveland, OH

Bordering Albuquerque is Stockton, CA, in spot No. 125, and Philadelphia, PA, in spot No. 127. Bordering Las Cruces is Milwaukee, WI, in spot No. 149, and Wichita, KS, in spot No. 151.