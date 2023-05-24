NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s best places for summer jobs. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both ranked, with Albuquerque at No. 69 and Las Cruces at No. 113 out of 182.

WalletHub compared over 180 job markets in the United States across 21 key indicators. Some of the factors considered were employment outlook, affordability, and downtime-friendliness.

According to WalletHub, the best summer job market in 2023 is Orlando, Florida, and the worst is Jackson, Mississippi. Other factors in consideration were unemployment rates, labor-force participation rates, and the median income of part-time workers.

Top Places for Summer Jobs in 2023