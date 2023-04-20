NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp Inc. recently released a blog presenting the “most loved brands” in the U.S., along with the most loved brand in each state. Yelp says, “According to the Yelp community, these brands demonstrate the qualities Yelpers value, like affordability, great customer service, and consistent, high-quality products.”

The brands range from restaurants to retail with a variety of available products in the mix. According to Yelp, common trends in popular brands are that they offer good value for the money, and they have loyal fans and communities.

Although Michaels came in as the 50th most loved brand on Yelp’s list, it is New Mexico’s store of choice. Michaels came in as the most loved brand for four other states: Connecticut, Maine, Nebraska, and South Dakota. HomeGoods followed closely behind.

Most Loved Brands of 2023

Trader Joe’s

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Kung Fu Tea

First Watch

Floor & Decor

Texas Roadhouse

The Cheesecake Factory

Bonefish Grill

Costco Wholesale Corporation

World Market

“Brands that focus on building local communities are well-represented on our list. Trader Joe’s and First Watch, for example, make their customers feel like they’re in a local grocery store or diner. The employees know the locals and often go out of their way to help customers – this is what consumers value and reward,” says Yelp’s advertising trends expert Kadecia Ber.

Methodology

The most loved brands are determined by looking at restaurant, food and retail brands with over 200 locations across 25+ states in the United States with 500+ reviews and at least one review for every two locations in 2022. To rank the most loved brands, we assigned each brand a loyalty score, which consists of the brands’ 2022 review rating along with the percentage of business page views by returning visitors. Yelp