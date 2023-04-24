NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Names.org released 2023’s top ten baby boy and girl names for New Mexico. Their methodology to create the rankings included an analysis of the last five years of data from the Social Security Administration, consisting of first names from all Social Security card applications for births in the U.S.

Top New Mexico Boy Names 2023

Liam Noah Ezekiel Elijah Mateo Santiago Levi Sebastian Oliver Aiden

Top New Mexico Girl Names 2023

Sophia Olivia Amelia Emma Mia Luna Camila Isabella Aria Charlotte

According to Names.org, the boy names in New Mexico’s list that differ from the national top ten are Ezekiel, Mateo, Santiago, Levi, Sebastian, and Aiden. The girl names in New Mexico’s list that differ from the national top ten are Camila and Aria.

Compared to 2022’s findings, the only girl name that has been added is Charlotte, which took the place of the name Evelyn. As for boy names, Levi and Aiden made the list, bumping out Ezra and James. To see the top baby names for 2022 in New Mexico, click here.