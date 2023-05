(STACKER) – According to the Environmental Protection Agency, surface temperatures have increased in all 48 contiguous U.S. states each decade since the turn of the 20th century. Since the late 1990s, these increases have become both more severe and more consistent. The surface temperature has increased every single year in the 21st century thus far.

The surge measured within the continental U.S. is consistent with what the rest of the world has experienced, and the past decade has seen extremities never before recorded. NASA’s Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index found that 2016 and 2020 are statistically the hottest years ever registered since temperature recording began in 1880.

Global warming is measured by land surface temperature, whereas air or meteorological temperature determines the daily weather forecast and how it will “feel” outside. While industrial regulations and environmental policy are designed around the first value, human migration is usually driven by the latter, along with other factors such as the job market, lifestyle preferences, and housing costs.

When comparing meteorological temperatures, the summer of 2021 (June to August) was the hottest summer period on record, according to the NOAA. A heat wave in June and July of that year brought record heat to the Pacific Northwest region, and California’s Death Valley reached an incredible 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although southern coastal states are generally perceived as weather-friendly, they do deal with meteorological phenomena that can be devastating, including droughts, floods, tropical storms, and hurricanes. Despite this, in recent years, Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas were the four states with the most significant population increase, which suggests a correlation between year-round warm temperatures, mild, short winters, and living preferences.

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to find the warmest states. Each temperature is compared to the 1901-2000 average. Winter refers to December of the preceding year through February of the current year (e.g., in 1919, winter is December 1918 to February 1919), while summer refers to June through August of each year. All temperatures are listed in Fahrenheit.

In 2022, the average temperature in the mainland U.S. was 53.4 degrees F, breaking down to 73.9 F in summer and 34.7 F in winter. Data for Alaska and Hawaii were not available.

#48. North Dakota

– Average temperature, 2022: 39.4 F (-.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 50.7 F (-.6 F above average)

– Average low: 28.1 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 68.2 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 10.7 F (0.3 F above average)

#47. Minnesota

– Average temperature, 2022: 40.0 F (0.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 50.4 F (-.5 F above average)

– Average low: 29.7 F (0.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.7 F (1.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 9.4 F (-1.1 F above average)

#46. Wyoming

– Average temperature, 2022: 41.8 F (1.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.3 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 28.3 F (0.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.1 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 23.3 F (2.9 F above average)

#45. Montana

– Average temperature, 2022: 42.1 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 54.4 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 29.8 F (0.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.8 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.5 F (1.9 F above average)

#44. Wisconsin

– Average temperature, 2022: 42.8 F (0.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 53.1 F (0.1 F above average)

– Average low: 32.6 F (0.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.4 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 16.3 F (0.6 F above average)

#43. Maine

– Average temperature, 2022: 43.4 F (3.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 53.8 F (3.3 F above average)

– Average low: 32.9 F (3.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.0 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 18.3 F (2.7 F above average)

#42. Idaho

– Average temperature, 2022: 43.4 F (0.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.5 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average low: 31.4 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.4 F (3.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 24.9 F (0.7 F above average)

#41. Vermont

– Average temperature, 2022: 44.2 F (2.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.3 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average low: 33.1 F (2.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.6 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 20.5 F (3.1 F above average)

#40. Michigan

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.1 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 54.9 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 35.2 F (1.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.5 F (1.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.7 F (1.5 F above average)

#39. South Dakota

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.2 F (0.6 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 58.2 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 32.2 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.2 F (3.0 F above average)

#38. New Hampshire

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.4 F (3.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 56.5 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 34.2 F (3.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 66.7 F (2.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 22.4 F (3.3 F above average)

#37. Colorado

– Average temperature, 2022: 46.1 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.3 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average low: 31.8 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.4 F (2.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 27.9 F (2.5 F above average)

#36. New York

– Average temperature, 2022: 46.6 F (2.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 57.1 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average low: 36.1 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.8 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 24.1 F (2.4 F above average)

#35. Washington

– Average temperature, 2022: 47.1 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 56.8 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 37.3 F (1.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.2 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.5 F (0.7 F above average)

#34. Iowa

– Average temperature, 2022: 47.5 F (0.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 58.7 F (0.3 F above average)

– Average low: 36.3 F (-.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.6 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 22.6 F (1.5 F above average)

#33. Oregon

– Average temperature, 2022: 48.3 F (1.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.0 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average low: 36.5 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 66.1 F (4.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 34.3 F (2.3 F above average)

#32. Utah

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.4 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.6 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 36.3 F (1.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.0 F (2.4 F above average)

#31. Nebraska

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.6 F (1.2 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 63.6 F (2.4 F above average)

– Average low: 35.5 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.2 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 28.7 F (4.0 F above average)

#30. Pennsylvania

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.7 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.4 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 38.9 F (1.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 70.3 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 29.9 F (3.0 F above average)

#29. Massachusetts

– Average temperature, 2022: 50.4 F (3.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.8 F (3.6 F above average)

– Average low: 39.9 F (3.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 70.9 F (3.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 29.8 F (4.1 F above average)

#28. Connecticut

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.1 F (3.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 61.4 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 40.7 F (3.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.7 F (3.7 F above average)

#27. Nevada

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.5 F (2.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 65.3 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average low: 37.8 F (1.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.5 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 33.7 F (2.0 F above average)

#26. Ohio

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.8 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.0 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average low: 41.5 F (1.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.3 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.7 F (2.9 F above average)

#25. Rhode Island

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.0 F (3.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 61.8 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average low: 42.3 F (3.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.9 F (4.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 32.7 F (4.0 F above average)

#24. Illinois

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.1 F (0.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.5 F (0.4 F above average)

– Average low: 41.6 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.3 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.1 F (2.1 F above average)

#23. Indiana

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.2 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.8 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 41.6 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 73.4 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.5 F (2.8 F above average)

#22. West Virginia

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.4 F (0.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 63.7 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average low: 41.0 F (0.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.2 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.1 F (3.0 F above average)

#21. New Jersey

– Average temperature, 2022: 54.3 F (2.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 64.7 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 43.9 F (2.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.9 F (3.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.1 F (4.0 F above average)

#20. New Mexico

– Average temperature, 2022: 54.7 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.7 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 39.7 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 73.7 F (2.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 37.6 F (2.4 F above average)

#19. Missouri

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.0 F (0.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.5 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 43.6 F (0.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.2 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.2 F (3.1 F above average)

#18. Kansas

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.1 F (1.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.0 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 41.3 F (-.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 78.6 F (2.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 34.2 F (2.9 F above average)

#17. Maryland

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.7 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.0 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 45.4 F (1.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 75.5 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 37.8 F (3.9 F above average)

#16. Virginia

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.2 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 67.4 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average low: 45.0 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.6 F (1.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 39.8 F (3.7 F above average)

#15. Delaware

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.2 F (2.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.2 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 46.2 F (2.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 76.0 F (2.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 38.2 F (3.6 F above average)

#14. Kentucky

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.4 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 67.8 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average low: 45.0 F (0.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 75.9 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 39.1 F (3.6 F above average)

#13. Tennessee

– Average temperature, 2022: 58.5 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.9 F (0.7 F above average)

– Average low: 47.1 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.4 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 42.6 F (3.7 F above average)

#12. North Carolina

– Average temperature, 2022: 60.0 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 71.2 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 48.9 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.0 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 45.2 F (4.0 F above average)

#11. California

– Average temperature, 2022: 60.1 F (2.7 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 73.0 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average low: 47.2 F (2.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 76.0 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 46.0 F (2.5 F above average)

#10. Oklahoma

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.0 F (1.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 74.1 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 47.8 F (0.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.9 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 42.0 F (3.0 F above average)

#9. Arkansas

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.1 F (0.7 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 72.6 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average low: 49.7 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.6 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 44.8 F (3.4 F above average)

#8. Arizona

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.2 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.5 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 47.0 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 79.7 F (2.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 44.5 F (2.2 F above average)

#7. South Carolina

– Average temperature, 2022: 63.7 F (1.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.0 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average low: 52.5 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 79.7 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.0 F (4.3 F above average)

#6. Alabama

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.0 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.7 F (0.7 F above average)

– Average low: 52.4 F (1.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.4 F (1.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.3 F (3.7 F above average)

#5. Mississippi

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.7 F (1.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 76.6 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 52.9 F (0.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 81.4 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.6 F (3.9 F above average)

#4. Georgia

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.8 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 76.5 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average low: 53.0 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.3 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 51.7 F (4.4 F above average)

#3. Texas

– Average temperature, 2022: 66.5 F (1.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 79.4 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 53.5 F (1.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 84.7 F (3.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.3 F (3.0 F above average)

#2. Louisiana

– Average temperature, 2022: 67.3 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 78.3 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 56.3 F (0.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.9 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 54.0 F (3.1 F above average)

#1. Florida

– Average temperature, 2022: 72.4 F (2.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 82.6 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 62.1 F (2.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.6 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 62.4 F (3.7 F above average)