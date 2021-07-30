WalletHub: Albuquerque in Top 10 for parks facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department will be ending National Parks and Recreation Month by highlighting a recent study by WalletHub that puts the city in the top ten in the country for parks and recreation offerings. Albuquerque ranked number eight, right behind Atlanta, Georgia, and St. Louis, Missouri.

According to a press release, the study compared U.S. cities across 48 indicators of recreation-friendliness – which includes accessibility to facilities, quality of parks, and the weather. Albuquerque ranked third in quality of parks and fifth for percentage of parkland within city limits. The city also received high marks for its number of tennis courts and playgrounds.

