US News & World Report release best places to live; Albuquerque ranks 120th

NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH/KRQE) – U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual list of Best Places to Live in the Country. This year, the survey looked at things like the job market, value, and quality of life.

Boulder, Colorado tops U.S. News & World Report’s list of best of places to live for the second consecutive year. The city’s job market fared better during the pandemic than those in other metro areas. And Boulder meets other top criteria for people who say the pandemic has changed their mind about where they live.

U.S. News and World Report put Albuquerque 120th on the list. It’s also the only New Mexico city on the list. The publication noted Albuquerque’s rich culture, access to art galleries and it’s unique culinary and brewery scene. It also says the cost of living in New Mexico is slightly below the national average. However, Albuquerque has one of the highest property tax rates in the state. Meanwhile, Albuquerque was ranked 133rd for best places to retire.

The following are the top ten places to live in the U.S.:

Boulder, CO Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Fayetteville, AR Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Naples, FL Portland, ME Sarasota, FL Portland, OR

The magazine looks at data on the country’s 150 most populous metro areas and weighs it against responses from a desirability survey of more than 3,600 people nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report says for a third of Americans, the pandemic has changed their opinion about where they live. 11% have already moved or plan to do so. U.S. News & World Report says we may see some big differences in migration in a couple of years as a result of the pandemic.

To read the full report, visit realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-live.