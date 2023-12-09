(STACKER) – For many new parents, choosing a name is one of the most daunting parts of preparing for a baby. After all, there’s so much to consider when thinking about what you would call your child for the rest of their life. What does the name mean? What connotations does it carry? Is it too popular? Too unique? Are there other celebrities, public figures, or characters with the same name? Will it mature well with your kiddo? The list goes on and on.

In fact, picking a name can be so overwhelming that a whole cottage industry of baby naming experts has popped up in recent years, with the goal of helping expecting parents choose the perfect one. From folks on TikTok who offer general advice to boutique firms that meet with new parents one-on-one to pick the best name, there’s now an entire industry capitalizing off of the struggle to get it right. But choosing a name doesn’t have to be that stressful or difficult, especially if you’re willing to put in a little legwork.

Stacker used the Social Security Administration’s baby names database to compile a list of unique baby names state by state. The least popular names in 2022 were looked at and one from each state with only five babies given the name, the lowest name count that registers on the list, were highlighted. There are tens or hundreds of names only given to five babies in each state, so names were chosen at random from that list. These names may not be just right for everyone, but one thing’s for sure—give a new little one any of these sweet names and they’ll certainly stand out in a classroom full of Eleanors and Ryans.