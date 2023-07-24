NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp recently paired with Entrepreneur Media to create a list of America’s favorite mom-and-pop shops. Two New Mexico spots made the list: Geronimo, a restaurant in Santa Fe, and the Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari.

The top-ranking businesses were sorted into ten categories, with 15 businesses in each category:

Arts and Entertainment

Fitness and Instruction

Beauty and Spa

Home and Local Services

Shopping

Event Planning

Food

Restaurants

Nightlife

Hotels, B&Bs, Travel

Geronimo

Geronimo placed in spot No. 13 out of 15 in the restaurant category. The Santa Fe restaurant resides in the “Borrego House” – an adobe home built by Geronimo Lopez in 1756. The executive chef is Sllin Cruz; he creates and executes a seasonally-changing menu, featuring a variety of dishes at all times.

Geronimo is located at 724 Canyon Road and is open for reservations at this link. To learn more about the restaurant, visit its website here.

Blue Swallow Motel

The Blue Swallow Motel placed in spot No. 10 out of 15 in the hotel category. The motel, located on Historic Route 66 in Tucumcari, has been hosting travelers since 1939. The rooms of the motel have been restored while maintaining a unique, retro style.

The Blue Swallow is located at 815 East Route 66, and rooms can be booked online at this link. To learn more about the Blue Swallow Motel, visit its website here.