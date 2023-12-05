NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From eating fatty foods and drinking alcohol to smoking and gambling – Americans love their vices. Of course, some cities in the U.S. handle their illicit behavior better than others. WalletHub recently released its most recent study on the Most Sinful Cities in America for 2023.

The study includes Albuquerque and Las Cruces, as it did last year. Albuquerque lost some of its sinful ways, as it slid from No. 70 to No. 80 between 2022 and 2023. Las Cruces, on the other hand, cranked it up a couple of notches as WalletHub’s 2023 ranking for the southern New Mexico town is now ranked at No. 143 (as opposed to 2022’s No. 146 ranking.

The study looked at 182 cities and ranked them across seven key dimensions: 1.) Anger & Hatred, 2.) Jealousy, 3.) Excesses & Vices, 4.) Greed, 5.) Lust, 6.) Vanity and 7.) Laziness. Thirty-seven different relevant metrics were used to examine those dimensions like violent crimes, sex offenders per capita, and thefts per 1,000 residents.

Albuquerque ranked No. 78 when it came to Anger & Hatred, No. 76 in jealousy (Las Cruces was right behind with No. 77), No. 36 in Excesses & Vices, No. 153 in Greed, and No. 85 in Lust. Las Cruces’s Anger & Hatred ranking was ranked No. 133, Excesses & Vices came in at No. 132, Greed was No. 127, and their Lust ranking was No. 54.

The most ‘sinful’ city according to WalletHub is Las Vegas, NV, coming in first in Greed and 4th in Lust. The least sinful city turned out to be Pearl City, HI. All of their rankings were either in the 180s or 170s, except for their Greed rating, which was No.13.