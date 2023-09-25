ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent Yelp blog post, “Cool down with the 25 most unique paletas in the U.S.,” gives readers a list of some paleta shops to check out for new flavor finds. Two paleta places in Albuquerque made the list: Pop Fizz and The Paleta Bar.

Pop Fizz made the list for its “Cafe con Leche” paleta. Albuquerque’s Pop Fizz Mobile truck can be found in various locations around the city from March through October. Pop Fizz Albuquerque also offers services for private events. For updates on the paleta truck’s location, visit Pop Fizz’s Instagram page here.

“You will know when the Pop Fizz truck is out and about because wherever they go, a crowd always follows. The menu here is always adding creative selections, and they even serve up ice cream tacos in addition to their paletas.” Destiny Logan – Yelp

Pop Fizz opens new location; continues to create cool tasty treats

The Paleta Bar made the list for its “Zombie” paleta. In October 2022, one Yelp reviewer described the seasonal paleta as a black-colored treat that “oozes green slime” – the “slime” is green-colored sweetened condensed milk. The Paleta Bar has various locations throughout the United States, including Colorado, California, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Kansas. To find a location, visit The Paleta Bar’s website at this link.

The Paleta Bar is fastly growing and becoming the most popular spot for paletas in multiple states. Here, they are known for their dipped and filled paletas, plus a drool-worthy selection of rotating flavors. Destiny Logan – Yelp