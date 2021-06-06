Top 11 counties in New Mexico to raise a family

Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists. Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Mexico using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Curry County

– Population: 49,732

– Median home value: $125,000 (57% own)

– Median rent: $843 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $45,092

– Top public schools: Grady Elementary School (A), Texico Middle School (A), Melrose Junior High School (A)

– Top private schools: Clovis Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Clovis (B-), Texico (B), Melrose (B-)

David Langford // Shutterstock

#10. Doña Ana County

– Population: 216,069

– Median home value: $147,400 (63% own)

– Median rent: $754 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $40,973

– Top public schools: Arrowhead Park Early College High School (A), White Sands Elementary School (A), J. Paul Taylor Academy (A-)

– Top private schools: Mesilla Valley Christian Schools (A-), Las Cruces Catholic School (A), Mission Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: San Ysidro (A), Mesilla (A), Las Cruces (B+)

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#9. Otero County

– Population: 66,137

– Median home value: $112,400 (64% own)

– Median rent: $792 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $41,988

– Top public schools: Cloudcroft Middle School (A), Cloudcroft Elementary School (A), Holloman Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (A-), Imago Dei Academy (A-), Father James B. Hay School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alamogordo (B), Tularosa (B), Boles Acres (B)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lea County

– Population: 70,277

– Median home value: $133,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $895 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $60,546

– Top public schools: Tatum Junior High School (A-), Sixth Grade Academy (B+), Broadmoor Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Junction Christian Academy (unavailable), St. Helena School (unavailable), Eunice Holiness Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hobbs (B-), Lovington (B-), Eunice (B-)

turtix // Shutterstock

#7. Sandoval County

– Population: 142,704

– Median home value: $200,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,117 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $63,802

– Top public schools: Mountain View Middle School (A), Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (A), Jemez Day School (A)

– Top private schools: Sandia View Academy (B+), Gospel Light Baptist Academy (A-), St. Thomas Aquinas School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Corrales (A), Rio Rancho (A-), Placitas (B)

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roosevelt County

– Population: 18,888

– Median home value: $118,200 (58% own)

– Median rent: $778 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $42,702

– Top public schools: Dora Elementary School (A), Elida Elementary School (A-), Portales Junior High School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Portales (B), Elida (B), Floyd (B-)

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#5. Chaves County

– Population: 65,144

– Median home value: $108,700 (69% own)

– Median rent: $771 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $43,359

– Top public schools: Sidney Gutierrez Middle School (A-), Del Norte Elementary School (B+), New Mexico Military Institute (B+)

– Top private schools: Gateway Christian School (B), All Saints Catholic School of Roswell (unavailable), Immanuel Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Roswell (B), Hagerman (B-), Lake Arthur (C+)

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#4. Santa Fe County

– Population: 149,293

– Median home value: $291,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,048 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $61,200

– Top public schools: New Mexico School for the Arts (A), Academy for Technology & the Classics (A), Turquoise Trail Charter School (A)

– Top private schools: Santa Fe Preparatory School (A+), Santa Fe Waldorf School (A), St. Michael’s High School (A)

– Top places to live: Eldorado at Santa Fe (B+), Santa Fe (B+), Edgewood (B)

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bernalillo County

– Population: 677,858

– Median home value: $199,300 (63% own)

– Median rent: $874 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $53,329

– Top public schools: La Cueva High School (A), Cottonwood Classical Preparatory Academy (A), Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science (A)

– Top private schools: Albuquerque Academy (A+), Sandia Preparatory School (A+), Bosque School (A+)

– Top places to live: Nob Hill (A+), Sandia Heights (A), Eastside (A)

Canva

#2. Eddy County

– Population: 57,732

– Median home value: $155,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $946 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $65,328

– Top public schools: Carlsbad Early College High School (A-), Yeso Elementary School (A-), Artesia Zia Intermediate School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Edward School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Artesia (B), Carlsbad (B), Atoka (B)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Los Alamos County

– Population: 18,625

– Median home value: $302,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,062 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $121,324

– Top public schools: Mountain Elementary School (A+), Los Alamos Middle School (A), Pinon Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Ponderosa Montessori School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Los Alamos (A+)