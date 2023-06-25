(STACKER) – After the mega slump in 2020, the airline industry is looking to get back in the game. Having racked up over $250 billion in losses while lockdown restrictions were in place, airlines are keen to mitigate the losses they’ve incurred. The surge in air travel numbers brings cheer to the beleaguered industry.

Way.com has been keeping track of the current safety procedures and trends for both U.S. and international airlines. Here’s a compilation (in no particular order) of the safest U.S., international, and budget airlines to fly right now according to their air safety crash records.

Hawaiian Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

Delta Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 7

Worst crash: 50 people died in 2006

Alaska Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 3

Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979

American Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 14

Worst crash: 271 people died in the crash of 1979

United Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 11

Worst crash: 111 people died in the crash of 1989

International: Qatar Airways

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

International: Qantas Airways

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

International: Etihad Airways

Major crashes since operations started: 0

Worst crash: None

International: Air New Zealand

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2

Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979

International: Singapore Airlines

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2

Worst crash: 81 people died in the crash of 2000