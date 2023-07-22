(STACKER) – Television revenue has exploded in the past 25 years, surpassing ticket sales as the main revenue driver for sports like the NFL. As a result, play-by-play announcers, color commentators, and studio hosts have seen their salaries grow exponentially. John Madden became one of the first multi-million dollar commentators in the early 2000s, when he accepted a $5 million per season offer from ABC to call Monday Night Football games in 2003. His big payday set the stage for escalating contract offers in the past twenty years. As of today, 18 sports analysts, commentators, and play-by-play specialists make $6 million or more each year from major networks.

​​​​​​ To find out which on-air sports personalities are paid the most, OLBG compiled information from press releases, interviews, and publications including Sports Illustrated and Front Office Sports.

10. Jim Nantz

– Sports Play-By-Play for CBS, $10.5 million per year

9. Stephen A. Smith

– Sports Commentator for ESPN, $12 million per year

8. Al Michaels

– Pro Football Commentator for Amazon, $15 million per year

7. Joe Buck

– Pro Football Commentator for ESPN, $15 million per year

6. Michael Strahan

– Pro Football Studio Host for FOX, $17 million per year

5. Kirk Herbstreit

– Football Commentator for ESPN/Amazon, $18 million per year

4. Troy Aikman

– Pro Football Commentator for ESPN, $18 million per year

3. Tony Romo

– Pro Football Commentator for CBS, $18 million per year

2. Jim Rome

– Sports Commentator for CBS, $30 million per year

1. Tom Brady

– Football Commentator for Fox Sports, $37.5 million per year