ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cookie shop, Rude Boy Cookies, made USA Today’s list of the “best cookies in America: 10 shops you can’t miss.” Rude Boy Cookies was nominated earlier this summer and has placed in spot No. 7 on the list.

The Albuquerque shop offers all the classic cookies, from chocolate chip to peanut butter, and it also offers some more specialty choices, like oatmeal toffee and raspberry white chocolate chip. For relief from the New Mexico heat, Rude Boy cookies also offers a variety of ice cream choices – their “deconstructed ice cream sandwich” combines two chopped-up cookies and ice cream in a cup.

Rude Boy Cookies currently has two locations: one is at 1916 Central Avenue, and the other is at 2500 12th Street. To try out the top-ranking cookies, order on Rude Boy Cookies’ website here or visit one of the shops in person. The stores are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Top 10 Cookie Shops – USA Today