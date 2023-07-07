ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, Eldora Chocolate in Albuquerque was nominated by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the best chocolate shops. After a voting period, USA Today released the final placements, and Eldora came in at spot No. 4 out of 10.
Final Ranking
- Piety and Desire Chocolate – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stick With Me Sweets – New York City, New York
- LaRue Fine Chocolate – Greenville, South Carolina
- Eldora Chocolate – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Ragged Coast Chocolates – Westbrook, Maine
- Bon Bon Bon – Michigan locations
- Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois
- Literally Divine Chocolates – Indianapolis, Indiana
- Videri Chocolate Factory – Raleigh, North Carolina
- French Broad Chocolate -Asheville, North Carolina