ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, Eldora Chocolate in Albuquerque was nominated by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the best chocolate shops. After a voting period, USA Today released the final placements, and Eldora came in at spot No. 4 out of 10.

Final Ranking

  1. Piety and Desire Chocolate – New Orleans, Louisiana
  2. Stick With Me Sweets – New York City, New York
  3. LaRue Fine Chocolate – Greenville, South Carolina
  4. Eldora Chocolate – Albuquerque, New Mexico
  5. Ragged Coast Chocolates – Westbrook, Maine
  6. Bon Bon Bon – Michigan locations
  7. Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois
  8. Literally Divine Chocolates – Indianapolis, Indiana
  9. Videri Chocolate Factory – Raleigh, North Carolina
  10. French Broad Chocolate -Asheville, North Carolina