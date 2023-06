(STACKER) – Wildfires are critical to maintaining a healthy, balanced ecosystem. They keep diseases and harmful pests at bay; clear dead, unhealthy, or overgrown vegetation, promoting new growth and habitats; and fortify the soil with vital nutrients. Some species, like pyrophytic plants, have adapted to naturally occurring, low-severity fires and even depend on wildfires in order to propagate. Each one of these benefits has countless, far-reaching impacts of its own.

But human activity, negligence, and anthropogenic-driven climate change are disrupting the natural fire ecology in many regions. Although some wildfires occur naturally—those caused by lightning strikes, for example—the vast majority of wildfires do not. Between 2018 and 2022, 89% of wildfires were the result of human activity.

Insurify cited data from the National Interagency Fire Center to identify which regions have experienced the worst wildfires over the past decade and highlight how 2022 compared. States are ranked by the 10-year average of acreage burned per wildfire.

#10. Northern California area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 921,091 acres

— Number of fires: 4,099

— Area per fire: 8.2 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 246,990 acres (73.2% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 3,429 (16.3% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 72.0 acres (779.5% greater 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2020 (2.8 million acres)

#9. Eastern area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 81,067 acres

— Number of fires: 9,468

— Area per fire: 8.4 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 64,342 acres (20.6% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 8,592 (9.3% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 7.5 acres (10.4% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2021 (152,669 acres)

#8. Great Basin area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 1.1 million acres

— Number of fires: 2,634

— Area per fire: 15.2 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 436,598 acres (59.7% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 2,121 (19.5% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 205.8 acres (1253.6% greater 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2012 (2.5 million acres)

#7. Alaska area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 1.1 million acres

— Number of fires: 493

— Area per fire: 119.2 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 3.1 million acres (171.9% greater 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 595 (20.7% greater 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 5,228.5 acres (4287.2% greater 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2015 (5.1 million acres)

#6. Rocky Mountain area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 540,381 acres

— Number of fires: 2,991

— Area per fire: 161.2 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 273,503 acres (49.4% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 2,392 (20.0% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 114.3 acres (29.1% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2012 (1.2 million acres)

#5. Southern California area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 384,102 acres

— Number of fires: 4,619

— Area per fire: 210.5 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 87,350 acres (77.3% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 4,460 (3.4% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 19.6 acres (90.7% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2020 (1.1 million acres)

#4. Northern Rockies area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 601,391 acres

— Number of fires: 3,179

— Area per fire: 316.9 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 223,746 acres (62.8% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 2,710 (14.8% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 82.6 acres (73.9% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2017 (1.6 million acres)

#3. Northwest area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 1.2 million acres

— Number of fires: 3,717

— Area per fire: 342.5 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 631,605 acres (47.1% less than 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 3,611 (2.9% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 174.9 acres (48.9% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2020 (2.0 million acres)

#2. Southern area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 894,181 acres

— Number of fires: 27,247

— Area per fire: 368.0 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 1.5 million acres (69.8% greater 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 38,945 (42.9% greater 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 39.0 acres (89.4% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2017 (2.0 million acres)

#1. Southwest area

– 10-year average

— Area burned: 514,715 acres

— Number of fires: 2,838

— Area per fire: 2,163.2 acres

– 2022 numbers

— Acres burned: 983,957 acres (91.2% greater 10-year average)

— Number of fires: 2,133 (24.8% less than 10-year average)

— Area per fire: 461.3 acres (78.7% less than 10-year average)

– Worst year of the decade: 2020 (1.0 million acres)