These are the hottest cars in each state

A 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars monthly analysis examines which new cars were in the highest demand during the month of November.

Analyzing over 280,000 cars sold in November 2021, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car takes 42.8 days to sell, which is 11 days slower than October’s average of 31.7 days.

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were November’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – November 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaSubaru Outback8.1
ArizonaSubaru Crosstrek5.8
ArkansasBMW X79.2
CaliforniaVolkswagen ID.45.5
ColoradoKia Telluride7.2
ConnecticutBMW X311.7
FloridaHonda Civic6.3
GeorgiaGMC Sierra 1500 Limited12.6
HawaiiMazda CX-59.3
IllinoisHonda CR-V6.3
IndianaJeep Wrangler Unlimited7.1
IowaHonda Accord12.6
KansasFord F-15023.0
KentuckySubaru Outback5.5
LouisianaToyota RAV412.6
MarylandSubaru Outback5.7
MassachusettsToyota RAV47.6
MichiganFord Escape Hybrid5.4
MinnesotaSubaru Outback15.6
MississippiMercedes-Benz GLE6.8
MissouriToyota RAV45.1
NebraskaNissan Rogue8.0
New HampshireHyundai Tucson Hybrid17.1
New JerseyToyota RAV49.8
New YorkChevrolet Blazer6.8
North CarolinaToyota RAV46.6
OhioSubaru Outback6.3
OklahomaChevrolet Traverse14.5
OregonSubaru Ascent21.4
PennsylvaniaBMW X310.2
Rhode IslandJeep Wrangler Unlimited10.1
South CarolinaToyota RAV4 Hybrid5.1
TennesseeFord Bronco6.5
TexasToyota RAV4 Hybrid5.6
UtahChevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited13.0
VirginiaHyundai Tucson Hybrid11.8
WashingtonSubaru Crosstrek10.9
West VirginiaChevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited10.6
WisconsinFord Bronco Sport17.0
  • The Toyota RAV4 and the Subaru Outback are tied as the fastest-selling new car in most states with five.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 25 states.
  • Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 5 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is a tie between the Toyota RAV4 in Missouri and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in South Carolina at 5.1 days.  

Buyers who are making a new car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and supply constraints are expected to continue through 2022. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale and should be flexible on color and trim options.

