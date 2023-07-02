(STACKER) – For many coffee aficionados, knowing the area’s best coffee roaster is as essential as having the best coffee equipment. After all, great beans are where the magic starts.

To make sure your espresso machine is juiced by the very best, Home Grounds pulled data from the 2023 U.S. Coffee Championships and found the top 18 roasters across the country. Each roaster was ranked by an overall score, which aggregated data across various categories, including a pre-roasting stage and a roasting stage.

If you’re new to technical coffee roasting terms, just remember “cupping” refers to a judge’s professional tasting of a roast, “green grading” refers to the evaluation of unroasted coffee beans, and “roast plan” is simply a competitor’s proposed roast profile.

Every roaster on this list has earned top marks in terms of qualities like acidity, body, sweetness, balance, and many other nuanced characteristics your palette might not even be privy to. Judges have even graded them based on “the expected sensory experience of their roasted coffee” just to assure what you see is indeed what you get.

#18. Ross Bryant – Boxcar Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 217.75

#17. Tony Auger – Goshen Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 222.75

#16. Luke Jung – Luce Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 242

#15. Soonhee Ka – Jejes Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 243.5

#14. Mark Kove – Whie Nene Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 246.25

#13. Kiara Freysinger – Huckleberry Roasters

– Overall score: 247.25

#12. Paul Ahn – Madcap Coffee Company

– Overall score: 247.5

#11. Michael Matthews – Alinea Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 248

#10. Kimhak Em – Pair Cupworks

– Overall score: 249

#9. Tio Fallen – Three Keys Coffee

– Overall score: 253.25

#8. Hee Su Chang – Gabee Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 256

#7. Matt Saperstone – Nilaa Coffee

– Overall score: 258.25

#6. Sam LaRobardiere – Theory Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 258.5

#5. Matthew Selivanow – Kafiex Roasters

– Overall score: 260.5

#4. Eduardo Choza – Mayorga Coffee

– Overall score: 264.5

#3. Alex Huang – Aroma Craft Coffee

– Overall score: 267

#2. Steve Cuevas – Black Oak Coffee Roasters

– Overall score: 269

#1. Andrew Coe – Elevator Coffee

– Overall score: 272.5