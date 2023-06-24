(STACKER) – When it comes to the world stage, no other sport has more dedicated fans or more fevered crowds than football—and no, not American football—the football played by more than 200 national teams worldwide. Though some may know it as soccer, and most know it as football, all sports fans know it as the most watched sport in the world, drawing in billions of viewers every year. And no, not just the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The international soccer governing body, FIFA, reported 1.12 billion viewers tuned into the official stream of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which, considering the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup boasted 1.5 billion viewers, shows how highly revered women’s football is for fans—so much so that the FIFA Women’s World Cup beat out the viewership of the Super Bowl by 1 billion viewers that same year.

Reaching that large of an audience is no small feat considering the adversity that women’s football players face compared to their male counterparts. Throughout the years, pay transparency revealed that women’s teams traditionally make a mere fraction of what the men’s teams make—despite pulling in comparable numbers of viewers and consistently selling out stadiums around the world. From friendly games to international competitions, women’s football players have proven themselves just as valuable to the popularity of the sport on the whole.

Their competitive spirit, ability to adapt to obstacles and adversity, and billions of adoring fans cheering them on all play a role in the 32 national teams that have found their way to the qualifying rounds of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. With the first matches beginning July 20, OLBG compiled the odds for each national team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup using data from DraftKings. Supplemental data comes from the March 24 FIFA Women’s Rankings and fbref.com.

#31. Panama (tie)

– Odds to win: Not available

– FIFA rank: #52

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified before

#31. Portugal (tie)

– Odds to win: Not available

– FIFA rank: #21

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023Ed

– Best finish: Never qualified

#26. Zambia (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #77

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#26. Haiti (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #53

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#26. Philippines (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #49

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#26. Jamaica (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #43

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2019

– Best finish: Group stage (2019)

#26. Costa Rica (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #36

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Group stage (2015)

#26. Vietnam (tie)

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #33

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#22. Morocco (tie)

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #73

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#22. South Africa (tie)

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #54

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2019

– Best finish: Group stage (2019)

#22. Nigeria (tie)

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #42

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1999)

#22. Switzerland (tie)

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #20

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

#20. Argentina (tie)

– Odds to win: 200-1

– FIFA rank: #28

– World Cup appearances: 3

– First appearance: 2003

– Best finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)

#18. Colombia (tie)

– Odds to win: 150-1

– FIFA rank: #26

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2011

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

#18. Ireland (tie)

– Odds to win: 150-1

– FIFA rank: #22

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

#17. China

– Odds to win: 80-1

– FIFA rank: #13

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (1999)

#14. New Zealand (tie)

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #25

– World Cup appearances: 5

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Group stage (1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

#14. South Korea (tie)

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #17

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

#14. Italy (tie)

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #16

– World Cup appearances: 3

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)

#13. Denmark

– Odds to win: 50-1

– FIFA rank: #15

– World Cup appearances: 4

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 1995)

#11. Norway (tie)

– Odds to win: 40-1

– FIFA rank: #12

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (1995)

#11. Japan (tie)

– Odds to win: 40-1

– FIFA rank: #11

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (2011)

#9. Brazil (tie)

– Odds to win: 25-1

– FIFA rank: #9

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (2007)

#9. Canada (tie)

– Odds to win: 25-1

– FIFA rank: #6

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Fourth place (2003)

#8. Netherlands

– Odds to win: 16-1

– FIFA rank: #8

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Runners-up (2019)

#6. Australia (tie)

– Odds to win: 14-1

– FIFA rank: #10

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (2007, 2011, 2015)

#6. Sweden (tie)

– Odds to win: 14-1

– FIFA rank: #3

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (2003)

#5. France

– Odds to win: 15-2

– FIFA rank: #5

– World Cup appearances: 4

– First appearance: 2003

– Best finish: Fourth place (2011)

#3. Spain (tie)

– Odds to win: 13-2

– FIFA rank: #7

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2019)

#3. Germany (tie)

– Odds to win: 13-2

– FIFA rank: #2

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (2003, 2007)

#2. England

– Odds to win: 7-2

– FIFA rank: #4

– World Cup appearances: 5

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Third place (2015)

#1. United States

– Odds to win: 11-4

– FIFA rank: #1

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)