(STACKER) – Each year, the U.S. spends an astounding $100 billion on beer. Between pints over brunch and after-work sessions, beer holds a prominent place in the American lifestyle, comprising 42% of the country’s alcoholic beverage market. But the obsession with beer doesn’t stop with the average consumer, as sharing a round of brews has come to epitomize camaraderie, celebration, and simple enjoyment across the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports, and business.

Over the last few decades, the beer landscape has evolved considerably with the rise of craft breweries and the consolidation of major brands. In 2020, America had over 9,000 breweries producing almost 180 million barrels of beer. This wasn’t always the case. In fact, as recently as the 1970s, many beer lovers feared that big brewers would completely dominate the industry with their cheap, flavorless lagers and that America’s best beer-making days were long behind it.

Those little producers, the craft and microbreweries, saved the industry and made America’s beer industry the largest and most innovative in the world. For reference, a craft brewery is defined as making less than 6 million barrels per year and a microbrewery produces less than 15,000 barrels annually.

To help understand how these changes impact average beer drinks, Stacker referenced Bureau of Labor Statistics data on average prices for 16-ounce alcoholic malt beverages—which are most commonly beer—from 1995 to 2023, then accounted for inflation by using consumer price indices to adjust those prices to 2023 dollars. Stacker also included data from the Brewers Association and Beer Institute to add more context.

1952

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.22

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.52 (#4 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 285

– U.S. beer production: 89.6 million barrels

1953

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.22

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.49 (#5 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 272

– U.S. beer production: 90.4 million barrels

1954

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.58 (#3 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 258

– U.S. beer production: 92.6 million barrels

1955

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.59 (#1 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 239

– U.S. beer production: 89.8 million barrels

1956

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.58 (#2 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 227

– U.S. beer production: 90.7 million barrels

1957

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.49 (#6 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 210

– U.S. beer production: 89.9 million barrels

1958

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#10 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 198

– U.S. beer production: 89.0 million barrels

1959

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#12 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 193

– U.S. beer production: 91.0 million barrels

1960

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.46 (#7 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 188

– U.S. beer production: 94.5 million barrels

1961

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.43 (#8 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 183

– U.S. beer production: 93.5 million barrels

1962

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#11 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 178

– U.S. beer production: 96.4 million barrels

1963

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.37 (#14 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 173

– U.S. beer production: 98.0 million barrels

1964

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.34 (#16 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 168

– U.S. beer production: 103.0 million barrels

1965

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.25

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.41 (#9 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 163

– U.S. beer production: 108.0 million barrels

1966

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.25

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.34 (#15 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 158

– U.S. beer production: 109.7 million barrels

1967

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.26

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.38 (#13 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 153

– U.S. beer production: 116.6 million barrels

1968

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.26

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.29 (#17 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 148

– U.S. beer production: 117.5 million barrels

1969

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.27

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.26 (#18 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 143

– U.S. beer production: 122.7 million barrels

1970

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.28

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.21 (#19 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 138

– U.S. beer production: 134.7 million barrels

1971

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.19 (#20 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 133

– U.S. beer production: 134.1 million barrels

1972

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.11 (#21 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 128

– U.S. beer production: 140.3 million barrels

1973

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.02 (#24 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 122

– U.S. beer production: 143.0 million barrels

1974

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.32

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.02 (#23 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 116

– U.S. beer production: 153.1 million barrels

1975

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.36

– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.06 (#22 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 110

– U.S. beer production: 157.9 million barrels

1976

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.37

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.99 (#25 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 103

– U.S. beer production: 160.7 million barrels

1977

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.37

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.87 (#26 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 96

– U.S. beer production: 172.2 million barrels

1978

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.39

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.86 (#28 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 89

– U.S. beer production: 171.6 million barrels

1979

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.43

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.86 (#27 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 90

– U.S. beer production: 183.5 million barrels

1980

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.48

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.81 (#29 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 92

– U.S. beer production: 188.4 million barrels

1981

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.51

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.74 (#34 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 92

– U.S. beer production: 193.7 million barrels

1982

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.54

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.72 (#38 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 93

– U.S. beer production: 194.3 million barrels

1983

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.57

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#31 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 93

– U.S. beer production: 195.1 million barrels

1984

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.59

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.73 (#35 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 97

– U.S. beer production: 193.0 million barrels

1985

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.60

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#48 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 110

– U.S. beer production: 193.3 million barrels

1986

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.61

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#50 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 124

– U.S. beer production: 196.5 million barrels

1987

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.62

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.67 (#54 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 150

– U.S. beer production: 195.4 million barrels

1988

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.64

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#58 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 199

– U.S. beer production: 198.0 million barrels

1989

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.67

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#59 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 247

– U.S. beer production: 200.1 million barrels

1990

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.70

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.64 (#64 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 284

– U.S. beer production: 203.7 million barrels

1991

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.78

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#32 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 312

– U.S. beer production: 202.4 million barrels

1992

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.76 (#30 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 359

– U.S. beer production: 202.1 million barrels

1993

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#44 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 446

– U.S. beer production: 202.6 million barrels

1994

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#57 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 601

– U.S. beer production: 202.0 million barrels

1995

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.62 (#68 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 858

– U.S. beer production: 199.2 million barrels

1996

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.84

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.63 (#65 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,149

– U.S. beer production: 201.1 million barrels

1997

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.85

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.61 (#69 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,396

– U.S. beer production: 198.9 million barrels

1998

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.89

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#61 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,514

– U.S. beer production: 198.1 million barrels

1999

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.89

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.62 (#67 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,564

– U.S. beer production: 198.3 million barrels

2000

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.94

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#56 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,566

– U.S. beer production: 199.2 million barrels

2001

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.96

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#62 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,545

– U.S. beer production: 199.3 million barrels

2002

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.99

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.67 (#55 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,513

– U.S. beer production: 200.4 million barrels

2003

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.00

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.63 (#66 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,485

– U.S. beer production: 195.7 million barrels

2004

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.04

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.68 (#53 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,468

– U.S. beer production: 198.1 million barrels

2005

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.10

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#41 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,447

– U.S. beer production: 197.3 million barrels

2006

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.13

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#46 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,460

– U.S. beer production: 197.7 million barrels

2007

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.16

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#45 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,511

– U.S. beer production: 198.5 million barrels

2008

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.17

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#60 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,574

– U.S. beer production: 196.5 million barrels

2009

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.19

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#47 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,653

– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels

2010

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.22

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#49 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,813

– U.S. beer production: 195.1 million barrels

2011

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.19

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.61 (#70 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 2,252

– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels

2012

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.21

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.60 (#71 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 2,670

– U.S. beer production: 195.7 million barrels

2013

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.27

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.64 (#63 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 3,162

– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels

2014

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.25

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.59 (#72 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 4,014

– U.S. beer production: 192.8 million barrels

2015

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.32

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#51 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 4,847

– U.S. beer production: 191.2 million barrels

2016

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.36

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.73 (#36 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 5,780

– U.S. beer production: 190.4 million barrels

2017

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.36

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#52 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 6,767

– U.S. beer production: 186.1 million barrels

2018

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.42

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#39 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 7,722

– U.S. beer production: 183.1 million barrels

2019

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.44

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#40 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 8,557

– U.S. beer production: 179.8 million barrels

2020

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.47

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.72 (#37 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,092

– U.S. beer production: 179.4 million barrels

2021

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.50

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#43 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,384

– U.S. beer production: Not available

2022

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.63

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#42 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,709

– U.S. beer production: Not available

2023

– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.75

– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#33 most expensive in the last 71 years)

– Number of U.S. breweries: Not available

– U.S. beer production: Not available