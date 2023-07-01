(STACKER) – Each year, the U.S. spends an astounding $100 billion on beer. Between pints over brunch and after-work sessions, beer holds a prominent place in the American lifestyle, comprising 42% of the country’s alcoholic beverage market. But the obsession with beer doesn’t stop with the average consumer, as sharing a round of brews has come to epitomize camaraderie, celebration, and simple enjoyment across the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports, and business.
Over the last few decades, the beer landscape has evolved considerably with the rise of craft breweries and the consolidation of major brands. In 2020, America had over 9,000 breweries producing almost 180 million barrels of beer. This wasn’t always the case. In fact, as recently as the 1970s, many beer lovers feared that big brewers would completely dominate the industry with their cheap, flavorless lagers and that America’s best beer-making days were long behind it.
Those little producers, the craft and microbreweries, saved the industry and made America’s beer industry the largest and most innovative in the world. For reference, a craft brewery is defined as making less than 6 million barrels per year and a microbrewery produces less than 15,000 barrels annually.
To help understand how these changes impact average beer drinks, Stacker referenced Bureau of Labor Statistics data on average prices for 16-ounce alcoholic malt beverages—which are most commonly beer—from 1995 to 2023, then accounted for inflation by using consumer price indices to adjust those prices to 2023 dollars. Stacker also included data from the Brewers Association and Beer Institute to add more context.
1952
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.22
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.52 (#4 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 285
– U.S. beer production: 89.6 million barrels
1953
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.22
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.49 (#5 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 272
– U.S. beer production: 90.4 million barrels
1954
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.58 (#3 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 258
– U.S. beer production: 92.6 million barrels
1955
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.59 (#1 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 239
– U.S. beer production: 89.8 million barrels
1956
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.58 (#2 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 227
– U.S. beer production: 90.7 million barrels
1957
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.49 (#6 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 210
– U.S. beer production: 89.9 million barrels
1958
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#10 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 198
– U.S. beer production: 89.0 million barrels
1959
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.23
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#12 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 193
– U.S. beer production: 91.0 million barrels
1960
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.46 (#7 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 188
– U.S. beer production: 94.5 million barrels
1961
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.43 (#8 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 183
– U.S. beer production: 93.5 million barrels
1962
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.40 (#11 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 178
– U.S. beer production: 96.4 million barrels
1963
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.37 (#14 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 173
– U.S. beer production: 98.0 million barrels
1964
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.24
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.34 (#16 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 168
– U.S. beer production: 103.0 million barrels
1965
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.25
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.41 (#9 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 163
– U.S. beer production: 108.0 million barrels
1966
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.25
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.34 (#15 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 158
– U.S. beer production: 109.7 million barrels
1967
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.26
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.38 (#13 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 153
– U.S. beer production: 116.6 million barrels
1968
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.26
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.29 (#17 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 148
– U.S. beer production: 117.5 million barrels
1969
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.27
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.26 (#18 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 143
– U.S. beer production: 122.7 million barrels
1970
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.28
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.21 (#19 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 138
– U.S. beer production: 134.7 million barrels
1971
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.19 (#20 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 133
– U.S. beer production: 134.1 million barrels
1972
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.11 (#21 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 128
– U.S. beer production: 140.3 million barrels
1973
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.29
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.02 (#24 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 122
– U.S. beer production: 143.0 million barrels
1974
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.32
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.02 (#23 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 116
– U.S. beer production: 153.1 million barrels
1975
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.36
– Inflation-adjusted price: $2.06 (#22 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 110
– U.S. beer production: 157.9 million barrels
1976
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.37
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.99 (#25 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 103
– U.S. beer production: 160.7 million barrels
1977
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.37
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.87 (#26 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 96
– U.S. beer production: 172.2 million barrels
1978
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.39
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.86 (#28 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 89
– U.S. beer production: 171.6 million barrels
1979
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.43
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.86 (#27 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 90
– U.S. beer production: 183.5 million barrels
1980
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.48
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.81 (#29 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 92
– U.S. beer production: 188.4 million barrels
1981
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.51
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.74 (#34 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 92
– U.S. beer production: 193.7 million barrels
1982
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.54
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.72 (#38 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 93
– U.S. beer production: 194.3 million barrels
1983
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.57
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#31 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 93
– U.S. beer production: 195.1 million barrels
1984
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.59
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.73 (#35 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 97
– U.S. beer production: 193.0 million barrels
1985
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.60
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#48 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 110
– U.S. beer production: 193.3 million barrels
1986
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.61
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#50 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 124
– U.S. beer production: 196.5 million barrels
1987
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.62
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.67 (#54 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 150
– U.S. beer production: 195.4 million barrels
1988
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.64
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#58 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 199
– U.S. beer production: 198.0 million barrels
1989
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.67
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#59 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 247
– U.S. beer production: 200.1 million barrels
1990
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.70
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.64 (#64 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 284
– U.S. beer production: 203.7 million barrels
1991
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.78
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#32 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 312
– U.S. beer production: 202.4 million barrels
1992
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.76 (#30 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 359
– U.S. beer production: 202.1 million barrels
1993
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#44 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 446
– U.S. beer production: 202.6 million barrels
1994
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#57 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 601
– U.S. beer production: 202.0 million barrels
1995
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.81
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.62 (#68 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 858
– U.S. beer production: 199.2 million barrels
1996
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.84
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.63 (#65 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,149
– U.S. beer production: 201.1 million barrels
1997
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.85
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.61 (#69 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,396
– U.S. beer production: 198.9 million barrels
1998
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.89
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#61 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,514
– U.S. beer production: 198.1 million barrels
1999
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.89
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.62 (#67 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,564
– U.S. beer production: 198.3 million barrels
2000
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.94
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.66 (#56 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,566
– U.S. beer production: 199.2 million barrels
2001
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.96
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#62 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,545
– U.S. beer production: 199.3 million barrels
2002
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $0.99
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.67 (#55 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,513
– U.S. beer production: 200.4 million barrels
2003
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.00
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.63 (#66 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,485
– U.S. beer production: 195.7 million barrels
2004
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.04
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.68 (#53 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,468
– U.S. beer production: 198.1 million barrels
2005
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.10
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#41 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,447
– U.S. beer production: 197.3 million barrels
2006
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.13
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#46 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,460
– U.S. beer production: 197.7 million barrels
2007
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.16
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#45 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,511
– U.S. beer production: 198.5 million barrels
2008
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.17
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.65 (#60 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,574
– U.S. beer production: 196.5 million barrels
2009
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.19
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.70 (#47 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,653
– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels
2010
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.22
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#49 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 1,813
– U.S. beer production: 195.1 million barrels
2011
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.19
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.61 (#70 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 2,252
– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels
2012
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.21
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.60 (#71 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 2,670
– U.S. beer production: 195.7 million barrels
2013
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.27
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.64 (#63 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 3,162
– U.S. beer production: 196.8 million barrels
2014
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.25
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.59 (#72 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 4,014
– U.S. beer production: 192.8 million barrels
2015
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.32
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#51 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 4,847
– U.S. beer production: 191.2 million barrels
2016
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.36
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.73 (#36 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 5,780
– U.S. beer production: 190.4 million barrels
2017
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.36
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.69 (#52 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 6,767
– U.S. beer production: 186.1 million barrels
2018
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.42
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#39 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 7,722
– U.S. beer production: 183.1 million barrels
2019
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.44
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#40 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 8,557
– U.S. beer production: 179.8 million barrels
2020
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.47
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.72 (#37 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,092
– U.S. beer production: 179.4 million barrels
2021
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.50
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#43 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,384
– U.S. beer production: Not available
2022
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.63
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.71 (#42 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: 9,709
– U.S. beer production: Not available
2023
– Price of a 16-oz beer: $1.75
– Inflation-adjusted price: $1.75 (#33 most expensive in the last 71 years)
– Number of U.S. breweries: Not available
– U.S. beer production: Not available