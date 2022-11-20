(STACKER) – When reflecting on the great filmmakers of cinema history, people typically remember the contributions that changed what movies could be—films that paved the way for new genres or types of filmmaking, made an impact with their messages, or enabled viewers to interact with the world differently. But even the most renowned directors have been known to make—in the blunt words of New Republic film critic David Thomson—a “disastrous film.”

Giggster chose 10 iconic directors across genres, nations, and film history, and consulted IMDb data to determine the best and worst films of their careers. In cases of a tie, the film with the higher Metascore was chosen as their best and the film with the lower Metascore was chosen as their worst. Directors are listed alphabetically.

Contrary to what one might expect, many of the worst films from these acclaimed directors were not made early on in their careers. In fact, several directors made their most poorly received works as seasoned industry veterans. The reasons for filmmakers producing cinematic misfires late in their careers can vary—from having bad collaborators or attempting to replicate early successes to succumbing to egomania or sheer bad luck. Regardless, it’s safe to say that these directors’ reputations have survived.

Kathryn Bigelow’s worst: ‘Blue Steel’ (1990)

– IMDb user rating: 5.7

– Metascore: 54

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Kathryn Bigelow’s best: ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2008)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 131 minutes

Sofia Coppola’s worst: ‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 90 minutes

Sofia Coppola’s best: ‘Lost in Translation’ (2003)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Alfonso Cuarón’s worst: ‘Great Expectations’ (1998)

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Metascore: 55

– Runtime: 111 minutes

Alfonso Cuarón’s best: ‘Children of Men’ (2006)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 109 minutes

Ava DuVernay’s worst: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (2018)

– IMDb user rating: 4.2

– Metascore: 53

– Runtime: 109 minutes

Ava DuVernay’s best: ‘13th’ (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 100 minutes

Alfred Hitchcock’s worst: ‘Juno and the Paycock’ (1929)

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: data not available

– Runtime: 85 minutes

Alfred Hitchcock’s best: ‘Psycho’ (1960)

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Metascore: 97

– Runtime: 109 minutes

Mira Nair’s worst: ‘Amelia’ (2009)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– Metascore: 37

– Runtime: 111 minutes

Mira Nair’s best: ‘Salaam Bombay!’ (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 113 minutes

Martin Scorsese’s worst: ‘Boxcar Bertha’ (1972)

– IMDb user rating: 6.0

– Metascore: 61

– Runtime: 88 minutes

Martin Scorsese’s best: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 145 minutes

Ridley Scott’s worst: ‘The Counselor’ (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Metascore: 48

– Runtime: 117 minutes

Ridley Scott’s best: ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 155 minutes

John Singleton’s worst: ‘Abduction’ (2011)

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 106 minutes

John Singleton’s best: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ (1991)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Agnès Varda’s worst: ‘Lions Love (… and Lies)’ (1969)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– Metascore: data not available

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Agnès Varda’s best: ‘The Beaches of Agnès’ (2008)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 112 minutes