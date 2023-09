(STACKER) – The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But things are more muted in 2023 as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers. In June, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 29, 11 days longer than the year before.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are taking the longest to sell, using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for June, with the metros with the most home sales ranked higher in cases of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales were included.

#50. Montgomery County, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $472,504

– Total homes sold: 2,212

#49. Rochester, MN metro area

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 409

#48. Scranton, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $190,000

– Total homes sold: 445

#47. Oakland, CA metro area

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $950,000

– Total homes sold: 1,904

#46. San Diego, CA metro area

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $870,000

– Total homes sold: 2,143

#45. St. Louis, MO metro area

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $270,695

– Total homes sold: 3,821

#44. Canton, OH metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $185,250

– Total homes sold: 434

#43. Davenport, IA metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $185,000

– Total homes sold: 451

#42. Manchester, NH metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $465,000

– Total homes sold: 565

#41. Peoria, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $165,000

– Total homes sold: 615

#40. Spokane, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $430,000

– Total homes sold: 746

#39. San Jose, CA metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $1,510,000

– Total homes sold: 1,197

#38. Sacramento, CA metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $574,000

– Total homes sold: 2,083

#37. Warren, MI metro area

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $305,000

– Total homes sold: 3,402

#36. Modesto, CA metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 320

#35. Eugene, OR metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $462,000

– Total homes sold: 373

#34. Cedar Rapids, IA metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $208,500

– Total homes sold: 390

#33. Bremerton, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $552,365

– Total homes sold: 397

#32. Jacksonville, NC metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $285,000

– Total homes sold: 541

#31. Fayetteville, NC metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $286,000

– Total homes sold: 913

#30. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $249,900

– Total homes sold: 928

#29. Richmond, VA metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 1,726

#28. Denver, CO metro area

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $596,000

– Total homes sold: 4,372

#27. Charlottesville, VA metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $467,000

– Total homes sold: 387

#26. South Bend, IN metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $200,000

– Total homes sold: 469

#25. Anchorage, AK metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $400,000

– Total homes sold: 551

#24. Fort Wayne, IN metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $240,713

– Total homes sold: 551

#23. Portland, ME metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $509,250

– Total homes sold: 708

#22. Allentown, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $327,600

– Total homes sold: 835

#21. Portland, OR metro area

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $563,462

– Total homes sold: 2,723

#20. Lincoln, NE metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $299,000

– Total homes sold: 478

#19. Springfield, MO metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $268,500

– Total homes sold: 694

#18. Albany, NY metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $312,000

– Total homes sold: 842

#17. Rochester, NY metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 1,068

#16. Omaha, NE metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 1,344

#15. Indianapolis, IN metro area

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 3,117

#14. Evansville, IN metro area

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $220,000

– Total homes sold: 393

#13. Roanoke, VA metro area

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $294,950

– Total homes sold: 405

#12. Wichita, KS metro area

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $240,000

– Total homes sold: 905

#11. Tacoma, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $545,000

– Total homes sold: 1,045

#10. Seattle, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $800,000

– Total homes sold: 3,363

#9. Kalamazoo, MI metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $280,000

– Total homes sold: 305

#8. Olympia, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $520,000

– Total homes sold: 395

#7. Reading, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 447

#6. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $325,500

– Total homes sold: 540

#5. Harrisburg, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $266,700

– Total homes sold: 686

#4. Grand Rapids, MI metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $325,000

– Total homes sold: 1,313

#3. Cincinnati, OH metro area

– Median days on market: 6

– Median sale price: $285,000

– Total homes sold: 2,593

#2. Rockford, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 5

– Median sale price: $172,500

– Total homes sold: 381

#1. York, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 5

– Median sale price: $276,500

– Total homes sold: 546