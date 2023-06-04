(STACKER) – Ice cream is a beloved treat that’s enjoyed by people of all ages, be it families to teens to kids. From classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate to more creative combinations like rocky road and Neapolitan, ice cream aficionados have a plethora of choices, and the sweet treat’s popularity continues to soar.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, ice cream makers churned out 1.38 billion gallons of ice cream, generating nearly 29,000 jobs and $1.8 billion in wages. You could say that ice cream is a deliciously cool catalyst for the economy. This confection has so enamored the country that the majority of U.S. ice cream manufacturers have been in the business for more than 50 years (and counting).

YouGov asked 1,000 U.S. adults about their favorite ice cream flavor, and many Americans ranked vanilla and chocolate at the top. Closely following America’s most popular flavors were strawberry, cookies and cream, and chocolate chip.

Stacker analyzed data from the research and analytics firm to rank the 21 most-liked ice cream flavors in the U.S. by the percentage of adults that said they liked the flavor. Ties were broken by the percentage of adults who said it was their favorite flavor.

#21. Cake batter

– Percentage of adults who like it: 15%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 1%

#20. Butterscotch

– Percentage of adults who like it: 16%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 1%

#19. Raspberry

– Percentage of adults who like it: 18%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 1%

#18. Birthday cake

– Percentage of adults who like it: 20%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 2%

#17. Peanut butter

– Percentage of adults who like it: 21%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 2%

#16. Peach

– Percentage of adults who like it: 22%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 1%

#15. Cherry

– Percentage of adults who like it: 23%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 2%

#14. Pistachio

– Percentage of adults who like it: 23%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 4%

#13. Coffee

– Percentage of adults who like it: 23%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 5%

#12. Chocolate peanut butter

– Percentage of adults who like it: 26%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 5%

#11. Rocky road

– Percentage of adults who like it: 29%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 4%

#10. Neapolitan

– Percentage of adults who like it: 30%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 2%

#9. Caramel

– Percentage of adults who like it: 33%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 3%

#8. Mint chocolate chip

– Percentage of adults who like it: 33%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 9%

#7. Chocolate chip cookie dough

– Percentage of adults who like it: 34%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 6%

#6. Butter pecan

– Percentage of adults who like it: 35%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 8%

#5. Chocolate chip

– Percentage of adults who like it: 39%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 2%

#4. Strawberry

– Percentage of adults who like it: 43%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 6%

#3. Cookies and cream

– Percentage of adults who like it: 43%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 7%

#2. Chocolate

– Percentage of adults who like it: 51%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 10%

#1. Vanilla

– Percentage of adults who like it: 59%

– Percentage of adults who say it’s their favorite: 11%