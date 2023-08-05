(STACKER) – Sports memorabilia has fetched a pretty penny for investors in the past half-century, and its sophistication has begun to rival that of the art world in recent years. Similarly, the prices collectors are willing to pay have exploded in the past half-decade. In 2022 alone, three items sold at auction for over $8.8 million, including Diego Maradona’s famed “Hand of God” jersey.
Maradona’s jersey ranks near the very top in terms of the highest-priced items to sell at auction and indeed the most expensive football item. But the international superstar is still a distant third to items featured prominently in Major League Baseball and the NBA.