(STACKER) – Sports memorabilia has fetched a pretty penny for investors in the past half-century, and its sophistication has begun to rival that of the art world in recent years. Similarly, the prices collectors are willing to pay have exploded in the past half-decade. In 2022 alone, three items sold at auction for over $8.8 million, including Diego Maradona’s famed “Hand of God” jersey.

Maradona’s jersey ranks near the very top in terms of the highest-priced items to sell at auction and indeed the most expensive football item. But the international superstar is still a distant third to items featured prominently in Major League Baseball and the NBA.

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card

$12.6m in 2022

2. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” Chicago Bulls Jersey

$10.1m in 2022

3. Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Jersey

$8.9m in 2022

4. “The Olympic Manifesto” by Pierre de Coubertin

$8.8m in 2019

5. Muhammad Ali’s WBC “Rumble in the Jungle” Belt

$6.18m in 2022

6. Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees Jersey

$5.64m in 2019

7. Babe Ruth’s World Series Ring & Transaction Document Between Yankees and Red Sox

$4.4m in 2017

8. James Naismith’s “Founding Rules of Basketball”

$4.3m in 2010

9. Daniel Lucius Adams’ the Laws of Base Ball

$3.2m in 2016

10. Mark McGwire’s 70th Home Run Ball

$3m in 1999