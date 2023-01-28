(STACKER) – Technologies like anti-lock brakes and regular crash testing have brought vehicle safety far forward compared to previous decades. But, despite all these advances, accidents still happen, and people die as a result. It’s a sobering fact that every car shopper should consider when looking for a new ride. With this in mind, CoPilot explores the most dangerous cars. It’s an effort that starts with looking at what vehicles are the most involved in fatal crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, tracks this information. And the financial website ValuePenguin drilled into the data to uncover surprising results. In addition, we’re also pulling data from AutoInsurance.org for their study on fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019.

In short, some of America’s top cars are the most likely to be involved in fatal accidents, including those affecting the occupants of these vehicles. In other words, fatalities can happen to those inside and outside these automobiles.

The analysis of NHTSA research covered fatal crashes for cars, SUVs, and trucks from the 2014-2018 model years. It’s important to note that advanced safety systems, such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) and blind-spot monitoring, weren’t standard equipment on many vehicles from this period. For example, AEB became standard on every Ford F-150 in 2020.

#1. Ford F-Series (F-150, F-250, F-350)

Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 10,845

#2. Chevrolet Silverado

Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 7,718

#3. Honda Accord

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 5,079

#4. Toyota Camry

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 4,734

#5. RAM Pickup (1500, 2500, and 3500)

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 5,897

#6. Honda Civic

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,497

#7. Toyota Corolla

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,430

#8. Ford Explorer

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,332

#9. Nissan Altima

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,267

#10. GMC Sierra

– Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,245