Survey: New Mexico ranks 3rd on spicy food tolerance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranks third in the country for its tolerance to spicy food. A new OnePoll survey looked to see what states had the spiciest food and a population that could handle it. Louisiana, known for its cajun and other spicy menu items ranked first.

Texas came in second and New Mexico ranked third. Nearly 50% of Americans say they enjoy testing their spice limits.

The poll was comprised of 5,000 Americans, surveying 100 from each of the 50 states. The survey found that New Mexicans are most likely to boast that their state has higher-than-average tolerance for spice.