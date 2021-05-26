Study ranks New Mexico 2nd worst state for millennials

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has been labeled the 2nd worst state for millennials, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The survey compared the 50 States and District of Columbia across 34 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials per population and unemployment to millennial average earnings and homeownership rate.
The top five states for millennials to live and work in are Washington, D.C., Utah, Massachusetts, and Iowa. The survey defines millennials as individuals who were born between 1981 and 1996.
According to WalletHub, New Mexico is one of the worst states for the lowest average earnings and the highest unemployment rate for millennials. According to the survey, New Mexico ranks 22nd when it comes to millennials’ homeownership rate at 62.6%.
New Mexico ranks 48th for the millennial voter turnout rate at 40.1%. The state ranks 36th for millennials living with their parents at 34.66%.
Top 10 Best States/District of Columbia
- Washington
- District of Columbia
- Utah
- Massachusetts
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- North Dakota
- Wisconsin
- Pennsylvania
Top 10 Worst States
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- Louisiana
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Rhode Island