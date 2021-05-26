Study ranks New Mexico 2nd worst state for millennials

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo a car travels down historic Route 66 toward Albuquerque, N.M. A construction contract worth nearly $10 million has been awarded to an Albuquerque-based company to build the Route 66 Visitors Center on the western edge of the city along the historic roadway. Bernalillo County commissioners approved the contract with Enterprise Builders on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has been labeled the 2nd worst state for millennials, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The survey compared the 50 States and District of Columbia across 34 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials per population and unemployment to millennial average earnings and homeownership rate.

The top five states for millennials to live and work in are Washington, D.C., Utah, Massachusetts, and Iowa. The survey defines millennials as individuals who were born between 1981 and 1996.

According to WalletHub, New Mexico is one of the worst states for the lowest average earnings and the highest unemployment rate for millennials. According to the survey, New Mexico ranks 22nd when it comes to millennials’ homeownership rate at 62.6%.

New Mexico ranks 48th for the millennial voter turnout rate at 40.1%. The state ranks 36th for millennials living with their parents at 34.66%.

Top 10 Best States/District of Columbia

Washington District of Columbia Utah Massachusetts Iowa Minnesota Colorado North Dakota Wisconsin Pennsylvania

Top 10 Worst States