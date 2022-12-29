NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The idea of what’s “fun” can mean different things to different people. Some enjoy hiking and breweries, and others enjoy museums and hatchet throwing. A WalletHub study throws a little science into the mix to find the most fun cities in the United States.

The site looked at 180 U.S. cities and looked at the variety of activities offered as well as the cost. Not surprisingly, Las Vegas, NV, ranked number one regarding this metric. It also tied for first (along with Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago) when it came to the number of restaurants per capita, the number of park playgrounds per capita, and dance clubs per capita.

So, where did New Mexico end up on the list? According to the study, Albuquerque ranked 45th in an overall fun and ranked 35th when it came to the overall cost of activities. Las Cruces was also represented on the list and came in at 121st place, with their overall cost ranking at 19.

Las Cruces also ranked high when it came to average beer prices. The City of the Crosses came in second behind Brownsville, TX. The spots for the most expensive beer were Seattle and New York City.