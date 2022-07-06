ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is ranked as the seventh-best city for recreation in the country, according to a study done by WalletHub. The study ranks Albuquerque in the top ten in multiple metrics. Albuquerque ranked No. 8 in terms of cost and fourth overall for a percentage of parkland.

WalletHub compared the100 largest cities and examined 47 different metrics that fall into four different categories that include basic living costs, quality of parks, entertainment & recreational facilities, and the weather.

10 best cities for recreation according to WalletHub

Overall Rank City Total Score Entertainment & Recreational Facilities Costs Quality of Parks Weather 1 Las Vegas, NV 64.23 2 58 22 18 2 Orlando, FL 61.64 1 52 60 28 3 Cincinnati, OH 59.17 12 15 2 58 4 Tampa, FL 58.33 7 45 77 13 5 Scottsdale, AZ 55.48 35 25 33 3 6 San Diego, CA 55.48 4 88 28 34 7 Albuquerque, NM 55.17 40 8 11 37 8 Atlanta, GA 55.01 9 72 32 41 9 Honolulu, HI 53.70 6 93 10 43 10 New Orleans, LA 52.89 18 66 7 53

10 worst cities for recreation according to WalletHub

90 Fremont, CA 39.43 97 89 16 24 91 Memphis, TN 39.18 68 41 66 87 92 Aurora, CO 38.23 85 60 62 65 93 Durham, NC 38.06 79 5 98 79 94 Garland, TX 37.62 90 71 94 33 95 Oakland, CA 37.61 57 95 39 51 96 Irving, TX 37.34 93 51 61 76 97 Newark, NJ 36.81 70 73 45 97 98 Jersey City, NJ 36.40 78 87 54 55 99 Chula Vista, CA 36.06 99 81 85 29 100 Fort Wayne, IN 35.42 86 14 92 96

Neighboring states Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma all had cities land inside the top 50. Arizona had four cities rank inside the top 20. Texas and Colorado each had one city rank inside the top 20.

To view the full study and a detailed breakdown of the rankings and methods used visit: wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-recreation/5144.