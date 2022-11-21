NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from WalletHub ranks the states with the highest and lowest average credit scores as of October 2022. New Mexico ranks in the bottom half, coming in at 39 on the list with an average credit score of 682.

According to the study, the average credit score in the U.S. is 695., it says the score to strive for is at least a 750 credit score. To compile the rankings, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state based on data from TransUnion.