NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from WalletHub ranks the states with the highest and lowest average credit scores as of October 2022. New Mexico ranks in the bottom half, coming in at 39 on the list with an average credit score of 682.

According to the study, the average credit score in the U.S. is 695., it says the score to strive for is at least a 750 credit score. To compile the rankings, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state based on data from TransUnion.

Source: WalletHub
Rank (1=Highest) StateAverage Credit Score 
1Minnesota724
2New Hampshire719
3Vermont718
4Massachusetts716
5South Dakota715
6North Dakota715
7Hawaii715
8Washington714
9Oregon712
10Nebraska712
11Wisconsin711
12Colorado711
13Iowa710
14Idaho709
15Montana708
16Maine708
17Utah707
18Connecticut706
19Rhode Island706
20New Jersey705
21Pennsylvania704
22New York704
23Alaska703
24California703
25Wyoming700
26Virginia699
27Michigan699
28Illinois698
29Maryland696
30Kansas695
31Arizona694
32Ohio693
33Delaware693
34Indiana691
35Missouri690
36Florida689
37North Carolina686
38Tennessee682
39New Mexico682
40Nevada679
41South Carolina678
42Kentucky678
43West Virginia676
44Georgia675
45Texas674
46Oklahoma673
47Arkansas673
48Alabama672
49Louisiana668
50Mississippi662