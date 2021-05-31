Study: New Mexico ranked 33rd best state for military retirees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study from WalletHub names the best and worst states for retiring members of the military. New Mexico ranks 33rd on the list. The WalletHub study looked at three major areas in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: economic environment, quality of life, and health care.

The survey also took into account how retirement-friendly each state is towards veterans in terms of job opportunities and the quality of hospitals. Virginia, South Carolina and Florida were considered among the best. The study ranked Nevada, Vermont and Oregon among the worst states for veterans.

According to the survey, New Mexico ranks 26th when it comes to state tax on military pension. The survey ranks the state 35th when it comes to job opportunities for veterans. It also ranks New Mexico as 24th for the cost-of-living index and 34th for housing affordability.

Top 10 Best States

Virginia South Carolina Florida South Dakota Alaska Alabama Maryland Wyoming Missouri New Hampshire

The 10 Worst States (Including District of Columbia)