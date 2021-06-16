Study finds New Mexico as the worst state to live in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An analysis of all 50 states has found that New Mexico comes up short. A WalletHub study has compared the states on 52 indicators of livability and has determined that New Mexico ranks 50th as 2021’s best states to live in.

The states were compared across five factors including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Those factors were then evaluated using 52 metrics which were graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 indicating the most favorable living conditions.

New Mexico performed poorly in several categories including the highest percentage of the population living in poverty, lowest income growth, the lowest population aged 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher, and had the highest crime rate.

New Jersey came out on top as the best state to live in and was credited for its low crime rate. Massachusetts ranked number two while New York came in at number three.

WalletHub’s expert on the study, Assistant Professor of the Department of Economics at University of Notre Dame Matthias Hoelzlein stated that states that offer high amenities like access to nature, safety and good schools and have relatively low housing costs could gain popularity after the pandemic since high-skilled workers can maintain their high-paying jobs in skilled services by working remotely but enjoy more housing and amenities. He cited New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado as examples of these states however warns that preliminary data also explains that housing costs will eventually increase in these states.