SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travel + Leisure just released its list of “Readers’ 15 Favorite Cities in the United States of 2023,” and Santa Fe came in at spot No. 2. The ranking was based on the 2023 “World’s Best Survey,” where Travel + Leisure readers can share their opinions.

Cities were ranked based on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value. Each of those factors was rated as excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor, and then the final scores were calculated.

Santa Fe ranked as the readers’ second favorite city in the U.S., with an overall score of 88.47 out of 100. Here’s what Travel + Leisure’s Christine Burroni had to say:

“Santa Fe captured readers’ hearts as a favorite destination thanks to its eclectic nature and its mass appeal. ‘Santa Fe has something to offer for everyone, great food, culture, outdoor activities including skiing and world-class hiking… architecture is wonderful,’ one reader raved. The city’s top-notch arts scene has long been a magnet for both creators and culture mavens, the latter drawn to the galleries along Canyon Road and in the Railyard District. Downtown, readers will find the engrossing New Mexico Museum of Art as well as the eponymous museum of renowned painter Georgia O’Keeffe, who spent her final years in Santa Fe.”

Readers’ Favorite Cities 2023