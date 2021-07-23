Santa Fe makes list of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021

Santa Fe is the small Capitol of the State of New Mexico with Buildings in the Regional Pueblo Style | Adobe Stock

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – TIME Magazine recognized Santa Fe as one of 100 extraordinary travel destinations across the globe in its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2021. TIME asked for nominations of places—including countries, regions, cities and towns—from its network of correspondents and contributors.

“New Mexico destinations like Santa Fe epitomize the essence of adventure steeped in culture,” Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in a news release from the New Mexico Tourism Department. “From the countless art galleries, museums, restaurants and shops to world-class lodging options to the plethora of nearby outdoor experiences, Santa Fe has a bit of everything to offer the venturesome traveler.”

The special edition of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places will be available on newsstands on July 23. To view the full list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2021, visit time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2021.