RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Livability recently released its 2023 “100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.,” and Rio Rancho made the list. Rio Rancho scored 706 on the list. It also ranked high in housing, environment, and transportation.

Rio Rancho was the only city in New Mexico to make the list.

The Livability Report only considered cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000. They partnered with ‘Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select their Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Livability and AGS curated cities based on really 100 data points and algorithms, taking into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education, and health.