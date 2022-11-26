(STACKER) – Between a Netflix docuseries and a metaverse game in the works, the celebration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just the latest reminder that soccer is the most popular sport in the world with great players earning top-tier salaries. But who are the wealthiest?

Using data from Celebrity Net Worth and other sources such as ESPN, Stacker compiled net worth data as well as life and career insights from the richest current and former soccer players in the world as of Oct. 28, 2022. Data points include net worth, salary, age, nationality, and soccer teams where they have played. Some players, such as Dave Whelan, have a significant net worth that doesn’t come directly from playing soccer. Others moved into managing after their days on the pitch.

Those who rank high on the list have primarily been in the top teams or leagues, including those from the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Milan, and Manchester United are the teams shelling out most of the money to these top soccer players.

All of the wealthiest soccer players are men. Soccer, like many other sports, has a huge gender pay gap. According to research from Bloomberg Law, women still earn 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. Last February, U.S. Soccer agreed to pay $24 million to the U.S. Women’s National Team players for gender pay disparities.

Wage gaps are just one of many discriminatory practices women face in soccer. Just a few years ago, internationally renowned soccer team FC Barcelona made headlines when, during an international tour that featured men’s and women’s teams together, men flew in business class while women flew economy.

Players listed come from Spain, France, Brazil, England, and more. These figures show why soccer can be a lucrative career choice for athletes worldwide.

15. Samuel Eto’o

– Net worth: $95 million

14. Raúl González Blanco (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Philipp Lahm (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Pelé (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Eden Hazard (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

13. Zinedine Zidane (tie)

– Net worth: $120 million

13. Mesut Özil (tie)

– Net worth: $120 million

13. José Mourinho (tie)

– Net worth: $120 million

13. Andrés Iniesta (tie)

– Net worth: $120 million

12. Paul Pogba

– Net worth: $125 million

11. Thierry Henry

– Net worth: $130 million

10. Gareth Bale

– Net worth: $145 million

9. Kylian Mbappé

– Net worth: $150 million

8. Ronaldo

– Net worth: $160 million

7. Wayne Rooney

– Net worth: $170 million

6. Zlatan Ibrahimović

– Net worth: $190 million

5. Neymar

– Net worth: $200 million

4. Dave Whelan

– Net worth: $210 million

3. David Beckham

– Net worth: $450 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

– Net worth: $500 million

1. Lionel Messi

– Net worth: $600 million