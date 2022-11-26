(STACKER) – There’s no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.

Many football players, however, got rich and stayed rich—and some are richer than others. Some of the NFL’s wealthiest current and former athletes earned their big bucks on the field. Today’s top players, after all, earn massive contracts that sometimes run into nine figures with huge sums guaranteed or paid upfront as bonuses. Others played at a time when athletes earned comparatively modest salaries but struck it rich through post-retirement entrepreneurial pursuits and business ventures.

A few of the following players made more from big-money corporate endorsement deals than they ever did on the gridiron. Some launched rap careers or made it big in Hollywood. Others turned their popularity and knowledge of the game into lucrative broadcasting careers where they received NFL-style paychecks without the bodily injuries.

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth. The net worth figures in this list were calculated using a proprietary formula that factored in all publicly available data about each person, including salaries, real estate holdings, divorces, record sales, royalties, and endorsements—minus estimated taxes, manager’s fees, agent fees, and lifestyle expenses.

Here’s a look at the richest players in the National Football League. Some are still playing today. Others were drafted in the 1950s and have been retired for decades. Some are known widely among football fans but wouldn’t be familiar to mainstream audiences. Others are household names across the country, even among people who have never watched a game. One person on this list never technically played in the NFL but is the most powerful man in the league today.

All, however, have one thing in common—they’re very, very rich.

49. Jim Brown (tie)

– Net worth: $30 million

49. Ray Lewis (tie)

– Net worth: $30 million

48. Edgerrin James

– Net worth: $40 million

42. Albert Haynesworth (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

42. Calvin Johnson (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

42. Carson Wentz (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

42. LaVar Arrington (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

42. Champ Bailey (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

42. Terry Bradshaw (tie)

– Net worth: $45 million

41. Drew Bledsoe

– Net worth: $48 million

29. Aeneas Williams (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Arian Foster (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Gale Sayers (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Jalen Ramsey (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Jerry Rice (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Julio Jones (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Larry Fitzgerald (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Marcus Trufant (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Ndamukong Suh (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Ryan Tannehill (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Tony Gonzalez (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

29. Vincent Jackson (tie)

– Net worth: $50 million

28. Frank Gifford

– Net worth: $60 million

26. Michael Strahan (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

26. Troy Aikman (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

22. Kirk Cousins (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

22. Matt Ryan (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

22. Sam Bradford (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

22. Tony Romo (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

21. Cam Newton

– Net worth: $75 million

20. Joe Flacco

– Net worth: $85 million

19. Carson Palmer

– Net worth: $90 million

18. Alex Smith

– Net worth: $95 million

14. Ben Roethlisberger (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Brett Favre (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Philip Rivers (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

14. Tom Condon (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

13. John Elway

– Net worth: $145 million

12. Joe Montana

– Net worth: $150 million

10. Drew Brees (tie)

– Net worth: $160 million

10. Eli Manning (tie)

– Net worth: $160 million

9. Russell Wilson

– Net worth: $165 million

5. Aaron Rodgers (tie)

– Net worth: $200 million

5. John Madden (tie)

– Net worth: $200 million

5. Roger Goodell (tie)

– Net worth: $200 million

5. Steve Young (tie)

– Net worth: $200 million

3. Peyton Manning (tie)

– Net worth: $250 million

3. Tom Brady (tie)

– Net worth: $250 million

2. Fran Tarkenton

– Net worth: $300 million

1. Roger Staubach

– Net worth: $600 million