(STACKER) – When Alex Rodriguez signed a $252 million contract in 2000, some people could not fathom a professional baseball player making that much money. Twenty years later, contracts have entered the $400 million stratosphere, thanks to Mike Trout’s 2019 deal. Will it be 20 years before we see the first $1 billion baseball contract?

For now, let’s dive into the numbers at hand. To uncover the richest MLB players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked the world’s baseball players by their latest net worth figures. The net worth figures in this list were calculated using a proprietary formula that factored in all publicly-available data about each person, including salaries, real estate holdings, divorces, record sales, royalties, and endorsements—minus estimated taxes, manager’s fees, agent fees, and lifestyle expenses. Other information, such as career spans, nationalities, salary data, and stats came from Baseball-Reference.com.

We included notable career achievements, sources of wealth, and post-baseball ventures of some of the older players on the list. Some players have gone the common route by investing in restaurants, real estate, or even entering the television booth. Others have sought to invest in tech startups, social media platforms, and hunting and outdoor shows. One slugger who socked more than 500 home runs in his career is trying to get newer players paid, working as a sports agent. And then there’s the former All-Star outfielder who cashed in by selling a house to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Because of the relative newness of some of baseball’s current biggest deals, some active stars did not qualify, and older players with more years of accumulated wealth still earn more, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s data. You’ll also find out which baseball superstar outearns the rest.

#50. Iván Rodríguez

– Net worth: $45 million

– Career span: 1991-2011

#45. Andy Pettitte (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

– Career span: 1995-2013

#45. Carl Crawford (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

– Career span: 2002-2016

#45. Carlos Delgado (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

– Career span: 1993-2009

#45. Jeff Bagwell (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

– Career span: 1991-2005

#45. Todd Helton (tie)

– Net worth: $65 million

– Career span: 1997-2013

#36. Bobby Abreu (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1996-2014

#36. Greg Maddux (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1986-2008

#36. Johan Santana (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 2000-2012

#36. Mike Mussina (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1991-2008

#36. Mike Piazza (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1992-2007

#36. Pedro Martinez (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1992-2009

#36. Roy Halladay (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1998-2013

– Nationality: United States

#36. Sammy Sosa (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1989-2007

#36. Vernon Wells (tie)

– Net worth: $70 million

– Career span: 1999-2013

#30. Cal Ripken Jr. (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 1981-2001

#30. David Wright (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 2004-2018

#30. Jayson Werth (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 2002-2017

#30. José Reyes (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 2003-2018

#30. Mark Teixeira (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 2003-2016

#30. Matt Kemp (tie)

– Net worth: $75 million

– Career span: 2006-2020

#24. Carlos Beltrán (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 1998-2017

#24. CC Sabathia (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 2001-2019

#24. Jim Thome (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 1991-2012

#24. Mariano Rivera (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 1995-2013

#24. Prince Fielder (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 2005-2016

#24. Tom Glavine (tie)

– Net worth: $80 million

– Career span: 1987-2008

#23. David Price

– Net worth: $85 million

– Career span: 2008-present

#18. Chipper Jones (tie)

– Net worth: $90 million

– Career span: 1993-2012

#18. Félix Hernández (tie)

– Net worth: $90 million

– Career span: 2005-2019

#18. Gary Sheffield (tie)

– Net worth: $90 million

– Career span: 1988-2009

#18. Ken Griffey Jr. (tie)

– Net worth: $90 million

– Career span: 1989-2010

#18. Manny Ramirez (tie)

– Net worth: $90 million

– Career span: 1993-2011

#16. Adrián Beltré

– Net worth: $95 million

– Career span: 1998-2018

#16. Randy Johnson

– Net worth: $95 million

– Career span: 1988-2009

#11. Adrián González (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

– Career span: 2004-2018

#11. Barry Bonds (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

– Career span: 1986-2007

#11. Bryce Harper (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

– Career span: 2012-present

#11. Joe Mauer (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

– Career span: 2004-2018

#11. Stephen Strasburg (tie)

– Net worth: $100 million

– Career span: 2010-present

#9. Joey Votto

– Net worth: $110 million

– Career span: 2007-present

#9. Robinson Canó

– Net worth: $110 million

– Career span: 2005-present

#7. Ryan Howard

– Net worth: $120 million

– Career span: 2004-2016

#7. Zack Greinke

– Net worth: $120 million

– Career span: 2004-present

#6. Miguel Cabrera

– Net worth: $145 million

– Career span: 2003-present

#5. Justin Verlander

– Net worth: $150 million

– Career span: 2005-present

#4. Albert Pujols

– Net worth: $170 million

– Career span: 2001-2022

#3. Ichiro Suzuki

– Net worth: $180 million

– Career span: 2001-2019

#2. Derek Jeter

– Net worth: $200 million

– Career span: 1995-2014

#1. Alex Rodriguez

– Net worth: $350 million

– Career span: 1994-2016