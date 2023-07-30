(STACKER) – Flooding is the most common and expensive natural disaster in the United States, costing more than $850 million in damages since 2000. Much of this flooding comes from massive amounts of rainfall over short periods of time.

Stacker documented the highest 24 hours of precipitation in every state by analyzing data from the State Climate Extremes Committee of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. States are ranked from lowest amount of rainfall in a 24-hour period to highest. The list includes Puerto Rico and excludes Kansas, for which there was no data available. Data is current as of July 2023.

Along with the number of inches in 24 hours, some NOAA data detailed the devastating damage and lives lost during some of the rainiest days. While some of the specific rain days were caused by hurricanes and tropical storms, others were simply due to very heavy rains. Climate change-related rainfall has become a concern, with many experts predicting dangerous water cycles, rising sea levels, and other irregular weather patterns to come.

In describing precipitation measurement missions and climate change, NASA detailed that since 1900, the average U.S. precipitation has risen overall. At the same time, severe droughts and floods have become an increasing problem, with their incidence varying across the country.

As meteorologists continue to look to the past to determine possible future weather patterns, the following dates will remain notable until the next wettest day.

#50. Utah

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 5.08 inches

– Location: Deer Creek Dam

– Date: Feb. 1, 1963

#49. Wyoming

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 6.06 inches

– Location: Cheyenne

– Date: Aug. 1, 1985

#48. Idaho

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.17 inches

– Location: Rattlesnake Creek

– Date: Nov. 23, 1909

#47. Nevada

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.78 inches

– Location: Mount Charleston

– Date: Oct. 20, 2004

#46. North Dakota

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.1 inches

– Location: Litchville

– Date: June 29, 1975

#45. South Dakota

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.74 inches

– Location: Groton

– Date: May 6, 2007

#44. Vermont

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 9.92 inches

– Location: Mt. Mansfield

– Date: Sept. 17, 1999

#43. Kentucky

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.48 inches

– Location: Louisville

– Date: March 1, 1997

#42. Indiana

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.5 inches

– Location: Princeton

– Date: Aug. 6, 1905

#41. Ohio

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.75 inches

– Location: Lockington Dam (nr. Sidney, Shelby Co. OH)

– Date: Aug. 7, 1995

#40. New Hampshire

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.07 inches

– Location: Mount Washington

– Date: Oct. 20, 1996

#39. New Mexico

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.28 inches

– Location: Lake Maloya

– Date: May 18, 1955

#38. Arizona

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.4 inches

– Location: Workman Creek

– Date: Sept. 4, 1970

#37. Montana

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.5 inches

– Location: Circle (Springbrook)

– Date: June 20, 1921

#36. Wisconsin

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.72 inches

– Location: Mellen

– Date: June 24, 1946

#35. Oregon

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.77 inches

– Location: Nehalem 9NE

– Date: Nov. 6, 2006

#34. Colorado

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.85 inches

– Location: USGS Rod & Gun (Ft. Carson)

– Date: Sept. 12, 2013

#33. West Virginia

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.02 inches

– Location: Brushy Run

– Date: June 18, 1949

#32. Rhode Island

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.13 inches

– Location: Westerly

– Date: Sept. 16, 1932

#31. Delaware

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.48 inches

– Location: Harbeson

– Date: Sept. 28, 2016

#30. Connecticut

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.77 inches

– Location: Burlington

– Date: Aug. 19, 1955

#29. Michigan

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.92 inches

– Location: 6E Fountain

– Date: July 20, 2019

#28. Nebraska

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.15 inches

– Location: York

– Date: July 8, 1950

#27. Iowa

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.18 inches

– Location: Atlantic 1NE

– Date: June 14, 1998

#26. Maine

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.32 inches

– Location: Portland

– Date: Oct. 20, 1996

#25. Pennsylvania

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.5 inches

– Location: York 3SSW Pump Stn

– Date: June 22, 1972

#24. New York

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.57 inches

– Location: Long Island MacArthur Airport

– Date: Aug. 12, 2014

#23. Arkansas

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches

– Location: Big Fork

– Date: Dec. 3, 1982

#22. Washington

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.26 inches

– Location: Mt. Mitchell #2

– Date: Nov. 23, 1986

#21. Virginia

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.28 inches

– Location: Williamsburg 2N

– Date: Sept. 16, 1999

#20. Maryland

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.75 inches

– Location: Jewell (nr. Friendship)

– Date: July 26, 1897

#19. South Carolina

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.8 inches

– Location: Myrtle Beach

– Date: Sept. 16, 1999

#18. New Jersey

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.81 inches

– Location: Tuckerton

– Date: Aug. 19, 1939

#17. Alaska

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.05 inches

– Location: Seward

– Date: Oct. 10, 1986

#16. Minnesota

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.1 inches

– Location: Hokah 1S

– Date: Aug. 19, 2007

#15. Oklahoma (tie)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches

– Location: Enid

– Date: Oct. 11, 1973

#14. Mississippi (tie)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches

– Location: Columbus

– Date: July 9, 1968

#13. Illinois

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 16.91 inches

– Location: Aurora

– Date: July 18, 1996

#12. Massachusetts

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.15 inches

– Location: Westfield

– Date: Aug. 18, 1955

#11. Missouri

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.18 inches

– Location: Edgerton

– Date: July 20, 1965

#10. Tennessee

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 20.73 inches

– Location: McEwen

– Date: Aug. 21, 2021

#9. Georgia

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 21.1 inches

– Location: Americus

– Date: July 6, 1994

#8. Louisiana

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22 inches

– Location: Hackberry

– Date: Aug. 28, 1962

#7. North Carolina

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22.22 inches

– Location: Altapass

– Date: July 15, 1916

#6. Florida

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.28 inches

– Location: Key West

– Date: Nov. 11, 1980

#5. Puerto Rico

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.75 inches

– Location: Toro Negro Forest

– Date: Oct. 7, 1985

#4. California

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 25.83 inches

– Location: Hoegees Camp

– Date: Jan. 22, 1943

#3. Alabama

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 32.52 inches

– Location: Dauphin Island Sea Lab

– Date: July 19, 1997

#2. Texas

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 42 inches

– Location: Alvin

– Date: July 25, 1979

#1. Hawaii

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 49.69 inches

– Location: Waipā Garden (Kauai)

– Date: April 14, 2018