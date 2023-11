(STACKER) – College students and graduates, and their families, owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student loans, according to federal data. About 17% of U.S. adults have outstanding student loan debt, averaging more than $35,000 per person. That level of debt has caused people to wonder if college is a sound investment.

Researchers at Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce say it is. A 2019 analysis found that workers with bachelor’s degrees make 80% more than workers with only a high school diploma. That study and a 2022 follow-up study found that some colleges have greater return on investment—the money spent on tuition and other expenses—than others.

To help future students make a more informed decision, the research team behind the studies ranked 4,500 colleges, determining the best financial options. To do this, the team used data collected by College Scorecard.

The study ranks schools by the net present value, a measure of the projected earnings of an investment against the anticipated costs, both in today’s dollars and taking into account discounting interest rates, to determine whether an investment is worth making. Colleges were then ranked by the highest 40-year return on investment, with ties broken by the 10-year return.

Stacker looked at the public colleges with the best return on investment, highlighting information like graduation rates, net price, and median debt. This story only considers four-year, public colleges that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees.

#50. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

– 40-year NPV: $1,389,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $65,661

– Net-price: $21,654

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $19,000

#49. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

– 40-year NPV: $1,393,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $64,650

– Net-price: $14,595

– Graduation rate: 53%

– Median debt: $11,870

#48. University of Wisconsin-Madison

– 40-year NPV: $1,400,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $65,213

– Net-price: $17,708

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median debt: $18,250

#47. George Mason University

– 40-year NPV: $1,402,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $66,148

– Net-price: $21,048

– Graduation rate: 70%

– Median debt: $16,000

#46. University of Rhode Island

– 40-year NPV: $1,403,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $66,484

– Net-price: $20,607

– Graduation rate: 68%

– Median debt: $17,750

#45. Purdue University-Main Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,415,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $65,257

– Net-price: $13,986

– Graduation rate: 81%

– Median debt: $15,162

#44. Texas A & M University-College Station

– 40-year NPV: $1,418,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $66,566

– Net-price: $19,057

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $15,404

#43. Rutgers University-Newark

– 40-year NPV: $1,425,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $65,661

– Net-price: $14,109

– Graduation rate: 67%

– Median debt: $19,000

#42. University of Florida-Online

– 40-year NPV: $1,425,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $64,463

– Net-price: $7,492

– Graduation rate: Not available

– Median debt: $14,986

#41. University of California-Santa Barbara

– 40-year NPV: $1,427,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $66,491

– Net-price: $15,884

– Graduation rate: 83%

– Median debt: $12,500

#40. Rutgers University-Camden

– 40-year NPV: $1,428,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $65,661

– Net-price: $13,660

– Graduation rate: 61%

– Median debt: $19,000

#39. University of Florida

– 40-year NPV: $1,431,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $64,463

– Net-price: $6,302

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Median debt: $14,986

#38. Stony Brook University

– 40-year NPV: $1,436,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $66,678

– Net-price: $15,160

– Graduation rate: 75%

– Median debt: $15,000

#37. Citadel Military College of South Carolina

– 40-year NPV: $1,443,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,770

– Net-price: $18,548

– Graduation rate: 73%

– Median debt: $18,500

#36. University of Delaware

– 40-year NPV: $1,447,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,298

– Net-price: $17,220

– Graduation rate: 81%

– Median debt: $21,000

#35. The University of Texas at Austin

– 40-year NPV: $1,449,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,839

– Net-price: $18,023

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Median debt: $18,500

#34. Oregon Institute of Technology

– 40-year NPV: $1,457,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,184

– Net-price: $16,210

– Graduation rate: 49%

– Median debt: $16,475

#33. San José State University

– 40-year NPV: $1,463,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,365

– Net-price: $14,928

– Graduation rate: 64%

– Median debt: $12,000

#32. University of Washington-Seattle Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,500,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $68,925

– Net-price: $13,297

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Median debt: $12,545

#31. University of California-Davis

– 40-year NPV: $1,509,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $69,766

– Net-price: $14,669

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median debt: $11,500

#30. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College

– 40-year NPV: $1,509,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $67,136

– Net-price: $3,562

– Graduation rate: 69%

– Median debt: $9,500

#29. University of Washington-Bothell Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,511,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $68,925

– Net-price: $11,060

– Graduation rate: 66%

– Median debt: $12,545

#28. University of Washington-Tacoma Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,512,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $68,925

– Net-price: $10,817

– Graduation rate: 57%

– Median debt: $12,545

#27. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

– 40-year NPV: $1,521,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $71,287

– Net-price: $19,815

– Graduation rate: 49%

– Median debt: $20,500

#26. University of Connecticut

– 40-year NPV: $1,527,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,460

– Net-price: $22,012

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Median debt: $19,292

#25. University of Maryland-College Park

– 40-year NPV: $1,541,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $71,837

– Net-price: $19,045

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median debt: $17,369

#24. Virginia Military Institute

– 40-year NPV: $1,544,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $71,910

– Net-price: $17,804

– Graduation rate: 79%

– Median debt: $17,674

#23. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

– 40-year NPV: $1,550,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $71,539

– Net-price: $15,880

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Median debt: $17,000

#22. University of California-Irvine

– 40-year NPV: $1,551,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $71,961

– Net-price: $14,783

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Median debt: $14,390

#21. Binghamton University

– 40-year NPV: $1,557,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,980

– Net-price: $19,353

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $15,000

#20. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

– 40-year NPV: $1,559,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $73,159

– Net-price: $21,198

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Median debt: $19,500

#19. Maine Maritime Academy

– 40-year NPV: $1,571,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,837

– Net-price: $23,239

– Graduation rate: 73%

– Median debt: $24,250

#18. University of Connecticut-Stamford

– 40-year NPV: $1,576,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,460

– Net-price: $11,982

– Graduation rate: 66%

– Median debt: $19,292

#17. University of Connecticut-Avery Point

– 40-year NPV: $1,585,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,460

– Net-price: $9,981

– Graduation rate: 59%

– Median debt: $19,292

#16. University of Connecticut-Waterbury Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,594,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $72,460

– Net-price: $8,046

– Graduation rate: 64%

– Median debt: $19,292

#15. Michigan Technological University

– 40-year NPV: $1,595,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $73,541

– Net-price: $16,463

– Graduation rate: 69%

– Median debt: $20,164

#14. University of California-Los Angeles

– 40-year NPV: $1,597,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $73,744

– Net-price: $14,279

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median debt: $14,035

#13. University of California-San Diego

– 40-year NPV: $1,622,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $74,771

– Net-price: $14,232

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median debt: $14,988

#12. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

– 40-year NPV: $1,646,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $75,842

– Net-price: $15,336

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Median debt: $16,633

#11. University of Virginia-Main Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,649,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $77,048

– Net-price: $20,397

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median debt: $15,711

#10. New Jersey Institute of Technology

– 40-year NPV: $1,717,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $80,043

– Net-price: $19,706

– Graduation rate: 66%

– Median debt: $17,500

#9. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

– 40-year NPV: $1,730,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $80,643

– Net-price: $21,595

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $16,500

#8. Missouri University of Science and Technology

– 40-year NPV: $1,749,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $80,289

– Net-price: $14,262

– Graduation rate: 64%

– Median debt: $18,500

#7. University of California-Berkeley

– 40-year NPV: $1,752,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $80,364

– Net-price: $15,329

– Graduation rate: 92%

– Median debt: $12,390

#6. SUNY Maritime College

– 40-year NPV: $1,832,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $84,443

– Net-price: $20,616

– Graduation rate: 71%

– Median debt: $18,250

#5. United States Merchant Marine Academy

– 40-year NPV: $1,880,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $83,209

– Net-price: $6,433

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $7,000

#4. Colorado School of Mines

– 40-year NPV: $1,922,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $90,060

– Net-price: $26,750

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Median debt: $19,500

#3. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

– 40-year NPV: $1,947,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $88,196

– Net-price: $14,739

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Median debt: $20,250

#2. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

– 40-year NPV: $1,971,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $91,668

– Net-price: $20,485

– Graduation rate: 75%

– Median debt: $23,099

#1. California State University Maritime Academy

– 40-year NPV: $1,977,000

– Median earnings after 10 years: $91,461

– Net-price: $20,597

– Graduation rate: 64%

– Median debt: $19,500