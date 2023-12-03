(STACKER) – In the 50 years since its inception, hip-hop has become a powerful force to be reckoned with. Born in the Bronx and raised by Black culture, hip-hop started as a unique form of musical expression meant to challenge the status quo and has since become a phenomenon that has changed the landscape of music, influenced the world, and acted as a powerful cultural force of nature that has connected a global community. All in less time than it takes for the average person in America to retire.

Having only been around for half a century hasn’t stopped hip-hop from giving us some of the biggest and best “one-hit wonders” in mainstream music. From songs that managed to capture a moment in time so perfectly that we never let them go to ones that made the world stop and take notice, hip-hop has given us a little of everything when it comes to hits.

Ever wondered who was behind some of these one-hit wonders in hip-hop over the years? They are songs that appeared briefly on the charts (or not at all) but managed to leave us with a lasting impression that has withstood the test of time. Using that as a foundation, Stacker compiled a list of some of the biggest hip-hop songs to make their way onto the charts, into our hearts, and are still making their rounds through our playlists over the last 50 years.

It is important to note that some of the songs on this list may not have made the top 40, but have made such an impact on hip-hop that they are lauded within the community as a “hit” because of the kind of influence they had on the culture.