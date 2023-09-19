LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has landed on U.S. News’ Best Colleges rankings list.

NMSU ranked #296 nationally, tied with Alvernia University, California State-University (East Bay), Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico (Ponce), Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, South Dakota State University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and University of the Incarnate World.

They tied #159 in top public schools and #245 in social mobility

They also placed on the list, in a tie, for these undergraduate programs:

#135 in engineering

#154 in nursing

#167 in computer science

#201 economics

#203 in psychology

#244 in business

See more here.