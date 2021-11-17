New study shows which New Mexico cities spend the most during holidays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study identified which communities can afford to splurge this holiday season. According to Wallet-Hub, residents in Flower Mound, Texas are capable of spending more than $3,400.

The financial website based the results on income, age, monthly expenses, and savings. In New Mexico, Rio Rancho fared the best with residents able to spend nearly $1,000.

That number drops to $857 for Santa Fe residents, 804 in Albuquerque, and 673 in Las Cruces. Miami was the lowest. The study found residents there should spend only $115 this holiday.