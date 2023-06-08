NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the nation, there are signs that unemployment may be at an inflection point. But data reveals that New Mexico is still seeing low employment rates.

WalletHub analyzed changes in unemployment insurance initial claims from across the nation. The results show that at the end of May, the weekly count of unemployment claims was up about 12% nationwide. WalletHub attributes that to inflation and some recession concerns.

Data compiled by WalletHub shows some states seeing a week-over-week increase in unemployment claims.

But New Mexico is still seeing relatively strong employment levels. Compared to the same week in 2022, New Mexico’s unemployment claims are down 5.89%, according to WalletHub’s analysis. Unemployment claims did rise in New Mexico recently, but overall, the rate is still down, even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

There’s an indication that the number of claims is rising. Some states, like Texas and California, rank high in terms if increased unemployment claims week-over-week, the WalletHub analysis shows.