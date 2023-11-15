NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ski season is coming soon in New Mexico and other ski hotspots in the region. To kick off the season, Condé Nast Traveler released its Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 Top 40 Ski Resorts in the U.S.

New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley ranks No. 29 on the list. Ski enthusiasts in New Mexico have plenty of nearby options to hit the slopes. Colorado features a number of ski resorts that made the list, including the top spot with Snowmass Mountain. Colorado also has two of the top five spots and four of the top ten on the list. For anyone who wants to venture a little further, Utah’s Deer Valley Resort ranks number two on the list.

Experts are predicting a strong El Niño this year, which could mean increased snowfall for New Mexico and other parts of the southwest.

Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 Top 40 Ski Resorts in the U.S.: