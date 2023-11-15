NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ski season is coming soon in New Mexico and other ski hotspots in the region. To kick off the season, Condé Nast Traveler released its Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 Top 40 Ski Resorts in the U.S.

New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley ranks No. 29 on the list. Ski enthusiasts in New Mexico have plenty of nearby options to hit the slopes. Colorado features a number of ski resorts that made the list, including the top spot with Snowmass Mountain. Colorado also has two of the top five spots and four of the top ten on the list. For anyone who wants to venture a little further, Utah’s Deer Valley Resort ranks number two on the list.

Experts are predicting a strong El Niño this year, which could mean increased snowfall for New Mexico and other parts of the southwest.

Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 Top 40 Ski Resorts in the U.S.:

  1. Snowmass 
  2. Deer Valley
  3. Smugglers’ Notch
  4. Aspen Mountain
  5. Sun Valley
  6. Bretton Woods
  7. Killington Resort
  8. Telluride
  9. Jackson Hole
  10. Aspen Highlands
  11. Waterville Valley
  12. Whitefish Mountain Resort
  13. Breckenridge
  14. Beaver Creek
  15. Vail
  16. Park City Mountain
  17. Crested Butte
  18. Big Sky
  19. Okemo Mountain Resort
  20. Palisades Tahoe
  21. Sunday River
  22. Keystone
  23. Wildcat Mountain
  24. Mt. Bachelor
  25. Stowe Mountain Resort
  26. Camelback Mountain Resort
  27. Steamboat
  28. Heavenly Mountain Resort
  29. Taos Ski Valley
  30. Winter Park
  31. Whiteface Lake Placid
  32. Snowbird
  33. Purgatory at Durango Mountain
  34. Mammoth Mountain
  35. Stevens Pass
  36. Alta
  37. Schweitzer Mountain
  38. Northstar California
  39. Mt. Baker
  40. White Pass Ski Resort