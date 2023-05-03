NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on the worst problem states for drug use in 2023. New Mexico came out in the number one position as the state with the worst drug use problem.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, to determine which has the worst drug use issues. The states were compared across 20 key metrics, including overdose rates and employee drug testing laws.

New Mexico is followed by West Virginia in the number two spot and the District of Columbia in the number three spot. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is currently seeing the least issues with drug use.

New Mexico’s worst factors are the percentage of teenage drug users, in which the state ranks second; the percentage of teenagers who were offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property, in which the state ranks third; and the percentage of adults with unmet drug treatment needs, in which the state ranks second.

Other factors in consideration for the study were substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 drug users, people receiving substance abuse treatment per 1,000 drug users, drug arrests per capita, overdose deaths per capita, opioid prescription per 100 people, and percentage of adult drug users.

States With the Highest Drug Use

No. 1 – New Mexico

No. 2 – West Virginia

No. 3 – District of Columbia

No. 4 – Louisiana

No. 5 – Colorado

No. 6 – Missouri

No. 7 – Arkansas

No. 8 – Nevada

No.9 – Oklahoma

No. 10 – Michigan

States With the Lowest Drug Use