NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub just released its ranking of 2023’s best and worst states for working dads. New Mexico came in as the worst state for working dads in spot No. 51 out of 51.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators. Some of the factors in consideration included the average length of a workday, childcare costs, and work-life balance.

According to the ranking, Massachusetts is the best state for working dads. Near New Mexico in the study is Nevada, in spot No. 50, and Mississippi, in spot No. 49.

Best States for Working Dads 2023