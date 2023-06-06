NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s best states for racial equality in education. New Mexico ranked in the No. 1 spot with many factors in consideration.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on six key indicators: the share of adults with at least a high school degree, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, the standardized test scores, the mean SAT score, the average ACT score, and the public high school graduation rate.

New Mexico’s Placements

No. 1 – Share of adults with at least a high school degree

No. 3 – Share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree

No. 4 – Standardized test scores

No. 5 – Average ACT score

No. 6 – Mean SAT score

No. 12 – Public high school graduation rate

State Education Systems With the Most Racial Equality