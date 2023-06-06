NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s best states for racial equality in education. New Mexico ranked in the No. 1 spot with many factors in consideration.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on six key indicators: the share of adults with at least a high school degree, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, the standardized test scores, the mean SAT score, the average ACT score, and the public high school graduation rate.

New Mexico’s Placements

  • No. 1 – Share of adults with at least a high school degree
  • No. 3 – Share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree
  • No. 4 – Standardized test scores
  • No. 5 – Average ACT score
  • No. 6 – Mean SAT score
  • No. 12 – Public high school graduation rate
Source: WalletHub

State Education Systems With the Most Racial Equality

  1. New Mexico
  2. Wyoming
  3. West Virginia
  4. Oregon
  5. Vermont
  6. Hawaii
  7. Kentucky
  8. Texas
  9. Arizona
  10. Oklahoma